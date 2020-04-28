Jose Mourinho Celebrates Wildly After Inter Knock Out Barca In UCL On Apr 28, 2010: Watch

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola have enjoyed some of the fiercest rivalries in the managerial world of football. This rivalry quite began when the two faced off in the Barcelona vs Inter Milan 2010 semi-final of the Champions League as Mourinho celebrated wildly after knocking out Guardiola's side from the competition on April 28, 2010. As a result, Tuesday was the 10th anniversary of the victory.

Barcelona vs Inter Milan 2010: Inter take first-leg lead

The first leg was played at San Siro, with Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan edging past Barcelona 3-1 courtesy of goals from Wesley Sneijder, Maicon and Diego Milito. On the other hand, Pedro scored the only goal for the defending European champions. Inter travelled to Camp Nou for the second leg with a clear insight to stop Barcelona from playing their second consecutive Champions League final.

Barcelona vs Inter Milan 2010: Inter Milan 2009-10 squad

Jose Mourinho had a well-managed Inter Milan 2009-10 squad at his disposal. The Inter Milan 2009-10 squad consisted of some of the greatest talents such as Wesley Sneijder, Maicon, Diego Milito, Marco Materazzi as well as Maxwell. Apart from these, Thiago Motta, Samuel Eto'o, Ricardo Quaresma and Mario Balotelli were some of the prominent names that figure in Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan 2009-10 squad.

Barcelona vs Inter Milan 2010: Gerard Pique scores for Barcelona

Jose Mourinho's men were in no hurry to let the Catalans turn the tie around at Camp Nou. Despite, Gerard Pique's late goal, Pep Guardiola's men could not reverse the first leg 3-1 aggregate. Mourinho's side, despite playing with 10-men, showed great composure after the sending off of Thiago Motta. Barcelona made the best of efforts, but Inter's defence seemed impregnable.

Inter Milan Champions League 2010 triumph

Although the game was in Inter's court, the real celebration was seen at the end of the 90 minutes when Jose Mourinho ran across the field to celebrate victory, thus marking the beginning of a fierce rivalry with Guardiola. His celebration didn't go well with the opponents when Victor Valdes opposed his behaviour. But Mourinho didn't pay heed and continued with his wild celebration. It continued beyond the game as his side defeated Bayern Munich 2-0 in the final, thus completing the famous Inter Milan Champions League 2010 title story.