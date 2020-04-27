Jose Mourinho Labels Ronaldo Nazario The GOAT, Leaves Out Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that Ronaldo Nazario is the best footballer of all time. The ‘Special One’ overlooked Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to pick the Brazilian legend as the greatest footballer of all time. Jose Mourinho recalled the time a 19-year-old Ronaldo Nazario mesmerised him during a spell with Barcelona under Bobby Robson.

Jose Mourinho hails Ronaldo Nazario as the G.O.A.T

Widely regarded as one of the best coaches in the world, Jose Mourinho was asked by LiveScore about his opinion on the greatest ever talent to grace the game. Upon pondering for a few seconds, Jose Mourinho responded with "Ronaldo, El Fenomeno." The Portuguese had earlier stated that his son refers to Tottenham's Heung-min Son as 'Sonaldo Nazario'.

Jose Mourinho believes Ronaldo’s injuries halted his progress

In a career that included two World Cup triumphs, Ronaldo Nazario has tasted considerable success on the club and international level. While Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi share a staggering 11 Ballon d’Or’s between them, Jose Mourinho still picked the Brazilian Ronaldo as the Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T). Jose Mourinho explained that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have had long careers and credited them for the rivalry but Ronaldo Nazario’s career was plagued with injuries that curtailed his ability.

Jose Mourinho Ronaldo praise

Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo Nazario surprisingly never won a Champions League in his illustrious career. More so, The Brazilian played for the biggest clubs in world football including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan and AC Milan. Jose Mourinho revealed that his talent came second to none, discarding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the process. The 57-year-old Spurs coach claimed that if his decision to pick the best player in the world was based strictly on 'skill' and 'talent', it would have to be Ronaldo Nazario.

