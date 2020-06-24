Jose Mourinho Says He 'didn't Need' Tanguy Ndombele Amid Speculation Of A Fallout

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has denied reports suggesting a breakdown in his relationship with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. The French midfielder, who secured a move to the Premier League only last summer, has enjoyed a mixed debut season, particularly under Mourinho, since his appointment as the manager mid-season.

Tanguy Ndomnele was not needed: Jose Mourinho

Tanguy Ndombele is yet to play a game for Tottenham since the Premier League restart. Tottenham have played twice but Ndombele hasn't made it to the pitch under Jose Mourinho in both those games. Amid reports of a Mourinho Ndombele fallout, the Spurs manager has now spoken on the matter. After Spurs' 2-0 victory against West Ham United, Mourinho claimed that the player was simply 'not needed' in the game.

Premier League news; Jose Mourinho criticises Tanguy Ndombele

The duo has had a frosty past, with Jose Mourinho openly lashing out at the midfielder. This has led to rumours of the £65 million signing ($81 million) seeking a move away from the north London. Ndombele received flak when a video of him jogging to chase down Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto in their 3-2 defeat in March, resurfaced.

Premier League news: Jose Mourinho denies rift with Tanguy Ndombele

In the following match against Burnley, Jose Mourinho mocked Tanguy Ndombele during half-time, claiming that the team had no midfield when Ndombele was playing. However, Mourinho has now denied any rift between him and Ndombele. Mourinho asserted that apart from Ndombele, several players such as Ryan Sessegnon, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Gedson Fernandes didn't play a minute in the game, thus rubbishing rumours of a rift between him and the midfielder.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham to play Sheffield United next

Premier League teams have been permitted five substitutions in the game, considering the hectic schedule. However, Jose Mourinho has been conservative while introducing substitutes. In the game against Manchester United, Mourinho introduced just two changes, while he replaced three players against West Ham United.

The victory against West Ham United takes Tottenham's tally to 45 points on the Premier League table. Mourinho's men occupy the seventh spot in the standings and will next play against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Wednesday, July 1 (Thursday according to IST).

Image courtesy: AP