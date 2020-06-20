Jose Mourinho Slams VAR, Referee After Tottenham Vs Manchester United Ends In Stalemate

Jose Mourinho was not a happy man when the full-time whistle blew at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this week. Mourinho was unhappy with the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) during the Tottenham vs Manchester United game which finished 1-1. The Spurs manager was left frustrated by the lack of squad depth and refereeing decisions as they were held to a draw at home. The result did little to alter either side's place on the Premier League table.

The closely fought encounter finished 1-1, with a goal scored in each half. Tottenham took the lead during the game, with winger Steven Bergwijn scoring a first-half goal midway during the half. As a result of the strike, Jose Mourinho went into half-time with a 1-0 lead over his former employers. However, Man United pulled level in the second half with Paul Pogba winning a penalty. The penalty was converted by Bruno Fernandes. The Tottenham vs Manchester Untied game ultimately finished 1-1 as neither side could find the winner in their first game back from the hiatus.

Jose Mourinho unhappy with VAR and refereeing

Speaking to the press at the end of the Tottenham vs Manchester United game, Jose Mourinho revealed his displeasure at the officials. Jose Mourinho said that he was unhappy with the VAR for the first goal. The first penalty was given after Eric Dier fouled Paul Pogba inside the box. The penalty was instantly given by referee John Moss, with VAR allowing the decision to stand.

Jose Mourinho said that while John Moss was trying to do his job, he was unhappy with VAR for the first goal. Speaking to Sky Sports, Mourinho said, "I'm unhappy with the VAR. The referee can make a mistake and give a cheap penalty. But then the VAR is there to do a job.”

"The result is not the result we wanted, but it's not a result which kills our ambition and desire to fight until the end."



👔 Jose Mourinho #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/QeZmbrBTqB — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 19, 2020

Jose Mourinho was also unhappy with another incident that occurred during the Tottenham vs Manchester United game. Another penalty was awarded to Manchester United during injury time after the referee ruled that Eric Dier had tripped Bruno Fernandes in the box. However, after consideration, the decision was overturned by VAR and no penalty was awarded.

Despite the decision being ruled in his favour, Jose Mourinho was unhappy that the referee did not give the free-kick to Steven Bergwijn leading up to the incident. Jose Mourinho felt that in addition to overturning the decision, the VAR should have gone ahead and issued a yellow card to Bruno Fernandes. Speaking to the press at the end of the Tottenham vs Manchester United game, Jose Mourinho also lamented that fact that he had no players on the bench that could have helped him win the game. Jose Mourinho said that without players like Dele Alli and Lucas Moura on the bench, he was left short of attacking options for Man United's visit to north London.

