Jose Mourinho Claims He Was Helping Ndombele Fix WiFi On His GPS During Lockdown Breach

Three-time Premier League-winning coach Jose Mourinho has endured a tough start to his tenure as Tottenham Hotspur boss ever since he replaced Mauricio Pohcettino last year. However, the 'Special One' will be keen on making a strong statement in the coming weeks as he gears up to face his former employers in the Tottenham vs Manchester United clash slated to take place on Friday. Ahead of the Tottenham vs Manchester United game, Mourinho offered some clarification regarding his lockdown breach that took place a month ago which also involved Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Tottenham vs Manchester United

Throwback to some classic Spurs goals against the Red Devils

Jose Mourinho claims he was helping Tanguy Ndombele fix WiFi on his GPS during lockdown breach

Ahead of the Tottenham vs Manchester United game on Friday, Jose Mourinho addressed the press regarding his lockdown breach incident which also involved Spurs' record signing, Tanguy Ndombele. The former Real Madrid boss was adamant that he only went out to meet Ndombele to help him set up his ‘Wifi GPS’. Jose Mourinho was quoted as saying, "I spent two minutes with him, trying to teach him how to use the WiFi GPS, nothing more than that. It was nothing. We were working with the players at a distance, on Zoom. We were monitoring the players with WiFi GPS. At that time the players were allowed to go and run in the street and the park, which is what they were doing."

Mourinho later acknowledged that he was in the wrong for doing what he did but did not issue a public apology despite facing severe public backlash, including some harsh words from the London Mayor. Jose Mourinho maintains that the sole purpose behind his actions was to ensure that he could track and monitor Ndombele’s progress accurately amidst the lockdown. The Portugues tactician further added, "I went to help a player to put in practice the GPS and the pictures taken in the park speaking with a little group of young men, they were football players but from another club. They were not my players. They were players from a Championship club, and I was there at the right distance having a little talk with them and the pictures gave the idea I was with my players which was not true. It was still a mistake."

Jose Mourinho Ndombele equation has reportedly improved over the lockdown period

Jose Mourinho and his Tottenham Hotspur coaching staff have been delighted with Tanguy Ndombele's application in training in recent months. [Football London] #THFC pic.twitter.com/auDyHpegod — Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) June 6, 2020

Premier League live

Spurs raring to go ahead of Tottenham vs Manchester United showdown

Image Courtesy: Tottenham Twitter