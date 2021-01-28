Jose Mourinho Says Jurgen Klopp Is Not His Friend, But 'respects Him As A Colleague'

Ahead of the Premier League clash against Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said he is not a friend of the defending champions' boss Jurgen Klopp but respects him as a colleague.

Both the managers had exchanged words at the end of Liverpool's dramatic 2-1 win over Spurs six weeks ago before suggesting that the German's animated antics on the touchline go unpunished by match officials. The 'Special One' went on to explain that he would never get away with behaving in the manner his German counterpart does on the touchline.

'He's not my friend': Jose Mourinho

"I'm not a friend of Jurgen because I never had time with Jurgen. When you know the person well you can say, 'I like him, he's my friend' or 'I don't like him, he's not my friend'," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying.

"With Jurgen, it's five minutes before a match and five minutes after a match. What I can say about Jurgen is that he's a colleague that I respect, that I don't have any problem with. And I believe that he is the same way with me. No problems at all," he added.

Tottenham Hotspur's current status

The Spurs have progressed to the next round of the FA Cup after their dominant 4-1 win over Wycombe in the fourth round clash at Adams Park on Tuesday. Coming back to Premier League, Tottenham had beaten Sheffield United 3-1 in their last match on Sunday, January 17 at Bramall Lane.

The London-based franchise will next be seen in action against the defending champions of the EPL Liverpool who are struggling at the moment at the fourth position in the points table with nine wins from 19 games and 34 points in the tally.

'The Lilywhites' on the other hand occupy the fifth spot with 33 points in their tally and a win against the 'Reds' would help them in making their way to the top four. The two teams will be locking horns with each other on Friday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

(With ANI Inputs)