Jose Mourinho Backed By Chelsea Captain Azpilicueta To Succeed At Tottenham

Jose Mourinho was recently appointed as the new manager of Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur after the North London club sacked Mauricio Pochettino. While many Chelsea fans were left furious, Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta reacted to the announcement on a positive note.

Jose Mourinho had earlier managed Chelsea and left the club in 2016, with the side struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League table. Jose Mourinho has been the architect behind three Premier League titles Chelsea won, during his two separate stints with the club. He was then appointed as the manager of Manchester United after stints in Italy and Spain, a move which left many Chelsea fans furious back then as well.

Jose Mourinho: Cesar Azpilicueta relishes old memories

While many welcomed the manager back to the Premier League, many Chelsea fans were upset over the appointment. However, Azpilicueta did not react badly against the appointment, and rather had a positive view on the issue. When asked by the media, he said that he could talk only when Mourinho was there at Chelsea with them. That they won trophies together, and now football moves on. He went on to wish Jose Mourinho all the best, even though he goes on to manage a rival club. On being asked about the time when they worked together, the Blues captain stated that he had good memories with him and that he had played many times under him and against him. Obviously, when the two play against each other, both would want to win for their teams, but this is football.

Jose Mourinho returns to the Premier League

Jose Mourinho when asked on his recent appointment at the club, responded that he couldn't be happier and if he was not as happy as he is at present, he wouldn't be managing the club. On asked about his commitments and plans, he stated that he could promise passion. Passion for his job, but also a passion for the club, and that is the way he has been all his career and that he wants to try, obviously, everything to bring happiness to everyone who loves the club. He also commented that it is a privilege when a manager goes to a club and feels that happiness in relation to the squad he is going to have.

