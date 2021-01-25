Frank Lampard Sacked Unceremoniously, Ex-PSG Boss Tuchel Named As His Chelsea Successor

Chelsea are reportedly set to sack manager Frank Lampard following a dismal run of form in the Premier League. Reports suggest that the Blues will confirm the news of Lampard's sacking later on Monday as Chelsea players were informed not to report to their Cobham training base until this afternoon. Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly the favourite to replace the Chelsea icon at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard sacked? Blues to axe club legend after poor run of results

As per Matt Law of the Independent, Frank Lampard has already been sacked by Chelsea with the club now set to confirm the news on Monday. The west London giants are currently on a poor run of form in the Premier League, losing five of their last eight games, six points adrift a top-four berth, in ninth. Chelsea did, however, manage to get a win in what appears to be Lampard's final game as Chelsea manager - a 3-1 triumph over Luton Town in the FA Cup 4th Round this weekend.

Exclusive: Thomas Tuchel is going to take over @ChelseaFC, according to Sky sources. It’s almost a done deal. Frank Lampard is going to be sacked today #TransferUpdate @Sky_Marc — Max Bielefeld (@Sky_MaxB) January 25, 2021

Lampard was appointed as Chelsea manager in the summer of 2019 and handed a three-year deal when the club faced a transfer ban. He did manage to get the club Champions League qualification in his first season at the club, as well as reach the finals of the FA Cup. However, after spending over £200 million in the summer, Lampard struggled to get the best out of his new recruits.

Chelsea are also in the last 16 of the Champions League and will face Atletico Madrid over two legs. However, Lampard's sacking by Roman Abramovich will lead to split opinions from the Chelsea faithful with the club's all-time top scorer still idolized by many.

Thomas Tuchel to replace Frank Lampard at Chelsea #cfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 25, 2021

Thomas Tuchel to Chelsea? Former PSG boss to be named as new Chelsea manager?

Several reports have stated that former PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is in line to replace Lampard at Chelsea. The German was sacked by the Parisians earlier this season, despite guiding them to the UCL final in the summer. Tuchel won two Ligue 1 titles with PSG. He was previously the head coach at Borussia Dortmund. A move to Chelsea would see Tuchel reunite with his old PSG captain Thiago Silva and ex-Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic.

Image Credits - AP