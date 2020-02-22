Jose Mourinho Makes UNUSUAL Analogy About Son Heung-min's Arm Injury; Watch Video

There is a mountain to climb for Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur as their injury list continues to mount after Son Heung-min became the latest player to be sidelined by the elbow injury. With Harry Kane also been sidelined due to injury since January with a torn hamstring, the Spurs' campaign in Europe and Premier League gets a lot tougher during the last quarter of the season.

Jose Mourinho analogy on Son Heung-min's injury

Son Heung-min, who scored the winning goal against Aston Villa recently, suffered a fractured arm and could likely to miss rest of the season. Jose Mourinho, while speaking at a press conference was quoted as saying to a leading news agency: "You know I like analogies, when we arrived, we were in minus 12 floor, we got on the stairs and we started climbing. But immediately, in the beginning, the stairs broke and trouble. We were trying to find a way lots of effort but we were going and going".

"Then 11th floor and when we arrived on the fourth floor, where we wanted to arrive, someone took the stairs away so we are now in trouble. We are holding by our arms on the balcony. Now we have two options to fall and die because it's the fourth floor and the other is to climb. We will be on that balcony fighting with everything we have".

Son Heung-min injury and return

Son Heung-min is facing 'months' out of the team and not 'weeks'. If reports are to be believed, then Son Heung-min will join Harry Kane on the sidelines until April. Tottenham are left with the likes of Dele Alli, Erik Lamela, Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura and Giovanni Lo Celso as the only attacking players in the squad.

Son Heung-min return

Jose Mourinho during the press conference was pessimistic about Son Heung-min returning from injury. He said that he will not count on Son again this season. He also said that the club informed him that only after the medical operation they would be able to say how long he would be absent.

