Jose Mourinho Delivered Scathing Criticism Of Ronaldinho In 2006 Barcelona Scout Report

Football News

Jose Mourinho claimed that Ronaldinho was not good enough to play for him at Chelsea back in 2006. Here's what he thought about the Brazilian star.

Jose Mourinho has had a tough first few months at  Tottenham Hotspur. A two-time UEFA Champions League winner, Jose Mourinho has overseen Tottenham's exit from Europe and FA Cup in recent weeks. Spurs have also been in a bad run of form in the English Premier League with Champions League football looking like a distant dream due to the suspension of the Premier League.

Also Read | UFC mgmt blasted by Twitterati, fighters for not handling Coronavirus crisis tactfully

Jose Mourinho's tough start to life at Tottenham Hotspur

Also Read | Premier League to hold emergency meeting on Thursday to chalk out further course of action

Jose Mourinho Barcelona scout report: Jose Mourinho delivered scathing assessment of former Barcelona superstar Ronaldinho

While Jose Mourinho has been having a tough time with Spurs this season, the Portuguese manager enjoyed two successful terms with Chelsea in the English top flight. During his term with Chelsea, Jose Mourinho scouted a number of star players like Ricardo Carvalho, Deco, Mikel Essien and others. However, Jose Mourinho was also offered the chance to sign Ronaldinho when the Brazilian forward was playing at Camp Nou. Jose Mourinho wrote a scathing report of the Ballon d'Or winner during his first tenure as Chelsea manager. 

"Bad positional sense (comes to midfield with striker) and bad leadership of defence (wants to do offside when it's not possible). Very poor defensive transition and defensive work - exploit." Jose Mourinho even went on to add that Ronaldinho was a 'Constant cheater who falls easily'. 

While he wasn't too positive about his teammates, Jose Mourinho managed to reserve some praise for a young Lionel Messi. On Messi, Jose Mourinho remarked "Exactly the same behaviours as Ronaldinho. Inside between lines or diagonals. Encourages team forward by ball driving. Amazing 1v1."

Also Read | What happens if the Premier League is suspended? Will Liverpool win the title?

Also Read | When will Champions League and Europa League return? UEFA take Coronavirus measures

Jose Mourinho chooses Didier Drogba over Ronaldinho

Also Read | Coronavirus in football: Complete list of players and managers who have tested

