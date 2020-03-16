Jose Mourinho Delivered Scathing Criticism Of Ronaldinho In 2006 Barcelona Scout Report

Jose Mourinho has had a tough first few months at Tottenham Hotspur. A two-time UEFA Champions League winner, Jose Mourinho has overseen Tottenham's exit from Europe and FA Cup in recent weeks. Spurs have also been in a bad run of form in the English Premier League with Champions League football looking like a distant dream due to the suspension of the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho's tough start to life at Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho has gone six straight matches without a win for the first time in his managerial career. pic.twitter.com/KGVAniSi7q — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 10, 2020

Jose Mourinho Barcelona scout report: Jose Mourinho delivered scathing assessment of former Barcelona superstar Ronaldinho

While Jose Mourinho has been having a tough time with Spurs this season, the Portuguese manager enjoyed two successful terms with Chelsea in the English top flight. During his term with Chelsea, Jose Mourinho scouted a number of star players like Ricardo Carvalho, Deco, Mikel Essien and others. However, Jose Mourinho was also offered the chance to sign Ronaldinho when the Brazilian forward was playing at Camp Nou. Jose Mourinho wrote a scathing report of the Ballon d'Or winner during his first tenure as Chelsea manager.

"Bad positional sense (comes to midfield with striker) and bad leadership of defence (wants to do offside when it's not possible). Very poor defensive transition and defensive work - exploit." Jose Mourinho even went on to add that Ronaldinho was a 'Constant cheater who falls easily'.

While he wasn't too positive about his teammates, Jose Mourinho managed to reserve some praise for a young Lionel Messi. On Messi, Jose Mourinho remarked "Exactly the same behaviours as Ronaldinho. Inside between lines or diagonals. Encourages team forward by ball driving. Amazing 1v1."

Jose Mourinho chooses Didier Drogba over Ronaldinho

🗣 “Roman Abramovich told me he had money to bring Ronaldinho to Chelsea if I wanted to... I said no. Bring me Didier Drogba."



- José Mourinho. 💪 pic.twitter.com/bgTAvnaToa — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) November 22, 2018

