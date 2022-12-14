Last Updated:

Julian Alvarez's Photo As Child With Messi Emerges After Amazing Display In World Cup 2022

Argentine youngster Julian Alvarez's childhood photo with his idol Lionel Messi is going viral on social media after Argentina reach the FIFA World Cup final.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Julian Alvarez

Image: AP/@fifaworldcup/Twitter


Argentine footballer Julian Alvarez’s picture from his childhood, where he can be seen posing with his idol Lionel Messi, is currently going viral on social media. Alvarez scripted history in the early hours of Wednesday by scoring a brace against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal and taking the team through to the summit clash. The 22-year-old became the youngest player to score twice in a FIFA World Cup semifinal since the legendary Pele in 1958. 

Meanwhile, the Argentine team then took to their social media handle a shared a picture of Messi celebrating with Alvarez, alongside the aforementioned picture of Messi from Alvarez’s childhood days. “The kid's dream. The dream of everyone. LET'S DREAM TOGETHER,” wrote Argentina. Fans were awestruck to see how Alvarez asked Messi for a picture as a fan around 10 years ago and then went on to score for Argentina in the World Cup semifinal.

Messi scored the opening goal for Argentina in the semifinal by converting a penalty kick in the 35th minute. Alvarez then found the back of the net in the 39th minute by charging the Croatian defense through the center and benefitting from deflections. In the 69th minute, Messi and Alvarez partnered to hand Argentina a 3-0 lead with a glorious goal. The 35-year-old kept Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol away from the ball during a battle on the right, before slotting the ball toward Alvarez, who completed his brace with another close-range goal.

Here’s a look at the best reactions to Alvarez and Messi’s viral picture.

FIFA WC semifinal: Messi dedicates Player of the Match award to Julian Alvarez

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner received the Player of the Match award for his performance against Croatia. Interestingly, Messi dedicated the award to Julian by saying the youngster was sensational. “Everyone played incredible today, but if I had to, I would give the Man of the Match award to Julian Álvarez - he was sensational,” Messi said in the post-match presentation. While Messi is the leading scorer for Argentina with five goals in FIFA World Cup 2022, Alvarez is the next-highest scorer with four goals so far.

(Image: AP/@fifaworldcup/Twitter)

