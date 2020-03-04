Jurgen Klopp Gets Angry With Reporter After Coronavirus Question Following Chelsea Defeat

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was not impressed with a reporter following a question related to coronavirus. The coronavirus outbreak has already affected plenty of people in Europe and it is still spreading. However, Jurgen Klopp was not keen on answering the reporter's question on the matter. Following the 2-0 loss in the Chelsea vs Liverpool game, the Reds were dumped out of the FA Cup fifth round. Check out the FA Cup highlights below.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp unhappy with coronavirus question

The coronavirus outbreak could mean that Liverpool's Premier League title celebrations could be cut short. Liverpool are currently at the summit of the Premier League table, 22 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City (who have a game in hand). However, the risk of coronavirus could affect the remainder of the Premier League season in which Liverpool are on course to win their maiden title.

ALSO READ: 'There's Still A Fight In An Old Dog' Solskjaer Jokes About Rooney On Eve Of FA Cup Clash

Watch: Jurgen Klopp fumes at coronavirus question

“I wear a baseball cap and have a bad shave!” 😂



Jurgen Klopp took exception to this reporter’s question about the Coronavirus 😅👀 pic.twitter.com/KOz2DIVdKl — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) March 3, 2020

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool crash out of FA Cup

Frank Lampard's Chelsea gave Liverpool their third loss in four games across all competitions. Brazilian midfielder Willian and English midfielder Ross Barkley got the goals during the Chelsea vs Liverpool game.

ALSO READ: Swiss Prosecutor Disciplined For Misconduct In FIFA Case

After Chelsea vs Liverpool, what next for Jurgen Klopp?

It appears that Jurgen Klopp has been found out off late. A loss against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Watford in the Premier League and now Chelsea in the FA Cup have drawn some attention towards the German head coach. Many fans believe that Klopp needs to sort out some of his issues in order to get Liverpool back on track and winning games.

ALSO READ: LEV Vs UNN Dream11 DFB-Pokal Cup Live, Prediction, Team News And Top Picks

You always have tough times in a season, the most important thing is how you react and bounce back from them. Away support was fantastic as always #YNWA #alwaystogether pic.twitter.com/B3Kwsng1sI — James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 4, 2020

FA Cup highlights

ALSO READ: Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez Says Bust-up With Raheem Sterling 'changed Him As A Person'