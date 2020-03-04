LEV Vs UNN Dream11 DFB-Pokal Cup Live, Prediction, Team News And Top Picks

Bayer Leverkusen will face Union Berlin in the DFB Pokal Cup quarter-final on March 4, 11 pm IST at the BayArena. Bayer Leverkusen’s incredible run of six straight wins across all competitions came to an end when they drew 1-1 against Red Bull Leipzig on Sunday. Opponents for Wednesday night Union Berlin, have won four and drawn one of their past seven games since the winter break and have conceded only one solitary goal on their path to the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals. Read on to know about the Lev vs Unn Dream11, Lev vs Unn dream11 prediction, Lev vs Unn dream11 team and the Lev vs Unn dream11 top picks

Lev vs Unn Dream11 prediction: Lev vs Unn Dream11 team news

Ahead of the Lev vs Unn Dream11 prediction, it's imperative to know of the injured players and the hosts, Leverkusen will be without their top scorer Volland due to injury. For Berlin, Mees and Schmiedebach are unavailable due to injury. Midfielder Schmiedebach will miss the trip to Leverkusen due to injury while Mees and Gogia are long-term absentees.

Lev vs Unn Dream11 prediction: Lev vs Unn Dream11 team probable eleven

Probable eleven for the Lev vs Unn Dream11 prediction - Leverkusen

Hradecky, Tah, S. Bender, Tapsoba, Weiser, Aranguiz, Demirbay, Sinkgraven, Havertz, Diaby, Alario

Probable eleven for the Lev vs Unn Dream11 prediction - Union Berlin

Gikiewicz, Friedrich, Schlotterbeck, Subotic, Trimmel, Andrich, Gentner, Lenz, Ingvartsen, Bulter, Andersson

Lev vs Unn Dream11 prediction: Lev vs Unn Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Hradecky,

Defenders- Bender, Weisers, Subotic

Midfielders- Demirbay, Gentner, Havertz, Diaby

Forwards- Alario, Bulter, Andersson

Lev vs Unn Dream11 prediction: Lev vs Unn Dream11 top picks

Top picks for a captain in the Lev vs Unn Dream11 team: Alario, Bulter, Andersson

Top picks for a vice-captain in the Lev vs Unn dream 11 team: Gikiewicz, Friedrich, Schlotterbeck, Subotic

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

