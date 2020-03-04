The Debate
Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez Says Bust-up With Raheem Sterling 'changed Him As A Person'

Football News

Raheem Sterling-Joe Gomez fight: Liverpool's Joe Gomez added that what happened Raheem Sterling is in the past now and that they've solved it with dialogue.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Liverpool

Liverpool's Joe Gomez has finally opened up about his ugly feud with Man City's Raheem Sterling last year. Both the English internationals were involved in a nasty fight while training for England. It was reported that the Man City winger got himself into a fight with Joe Gomez which left a scar in the Liverpool's centre-back's face.

The feud was later settled as Raheem Sterling posted a statement on Twitter while addressing the fight. However, Liverpool's defender has now spoken about the fight for the first time and said that that it has changed him as a person.

Raheem Sterling-Joe Gomez fight: Liverpool's star opens up for the first time

Joe Gomez claimed that the fight has made him a bit more stand-offish. Joe Gomez added that what happened with Raheem Sterling is in the past now and that they have solved it with dialogue. The Liverpool defender came out as a villain after the incident as Raheem Sterling received the suspension. England supporters constantly booed Joe Gomez during their clash against Montenegro. The boos continued in the games against Italy and Denmark. The incident left a negative impact on Joe Gomez. 

Raheem Sterling-Joe Gomez fight: English fans gave a cold reception to the Liverpool defender

Joe Gomez, while discussing the incident with The Athletic, stated, "So in my head, it was done. It was just then that the game happened with the reception."

Liverpool star claimed that he is still not over the booing incident. "I haven't really processed it. What happened brings experience. I went out to train and I knew that the first session after it came out publicly, eyes were going to be on me. I was never used to that before. So good or bad, it was an experience."

Raheem Sterling-Joe Gomez fight: Sterling urges fans not to boo Gomez

Raheem Sterling-Joe Gomez fight: Sterling's statement about the fight

 

First Published:
