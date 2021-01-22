Jurgen Klopp Dejected As Premier League Winners Liverpool Suffer Upset Loss To Burnley

As Liverpool's poor run in the Premier League continued with a defeat against Burnley, manager Jurgen Klopp said it is not the luckiest period of their lives. The Reds were stunned by 'the Clarets' by a 1-0 margin in their own backyard i.e. the Anfield Stadium on Friday.

As a result of this loss, the reigning EPL champions' unbeaten home run in the Premier League came to an end. It was the club's first loss at Anfield in the league since April 2017, ending the club-record unbeaten streak at 68.

'It is not the luckiest period of our lives': Jurgen Klopp

"No, it is not the luckiest period of our lives, for sure not. But I think it would be a bit cheap to put it all on that; that we have not enough luck or in a specific moment. I think our problem is the decision-making in the moment and decisions are based on information I give obviously and the mood you are in, so how confident you are to do it in really small spaces and stuff like this," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"That's why I said what I said. That's the reason why we didn't score in these moments. It is not cool to mention it now but we won games with lesser possession against Burnley, with lesser chances against Burnley and we won them. Tonight we didn't win because we didn't score in the situations," he added.

Can Liverpool rediscover their rhythm?

Liverpool, who were placed second not too long ago have now come crashing down to the fourth position with nine wins from 19 matches and 34 points in their tally. Their next Premier League fixture is against the fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next Friday i.e. January 29. Meanwhile, the Reds should ensure that they do not end up losing that contest as a loss there would mean that the Spurs would occupy the fourth position. Tottenham currently have 33 points in their tally.

Jurgen Klopp's team will next be seen in action during their FA Cup 4th round fixture against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday exactly a week after their EPL clash at the Anfield Stadium last weekend that had ended in a goalless draw.

(With ANI Inputs)



