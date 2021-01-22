Morocco Vs Rwanda Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, African Nations Championship Live

Morocco will battle it out against Rwanda on Matchday 2 of the African Nations Championship. The match will be played on Friday, January 22, 2021. Here are the Morocco vs Rwanda live stream details, team news, prediction, schedule, preview and other details of the match.

How to watch African Nations Championship live?

There will no official Morocco vs Rwanda live stream and broadcast for the African Nations Championship fixtures in India. But the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch the African Nations Championship live:

Venue: Stade de la Reunification

Date: Friday, January 22, 2021

Time: 9.30 PM IST

Morocco vs Rwanda prediction and preview

Morocco marked off a scintillating start to the competition with a victory against Togo. Yahya Jabrane netted the only goal of the clash from the spot. Morocco lead the Group C standings with three points to their credit. On the other hand, Rwanda had to settle for a point in the previous game against Uganda with either side failing to achieve the breakthrough throughout the course of the game.

Morocco vs Rwanda team news

Morocco will be without several of their first-team players due to injuries. Sofiane Boufal misses out due to a thigh injury, while Rachid Alioui has been excluded from the squad following an ailment. Besides Nassim Boujellab, Mehdi Bourabia and Jawad el Yamiq are also the likely absentees for Morocco. On the other hand, Rwanda have reported no injuries ahead of the clash and thus the entire team will be available at manager Mashami Vincent's disposal.

Morocco vs Rwanda probable XI

Morocco: Anas Zniti, Abdelkrim Baadi, Soufiane Bouftini, Abdelmounaim Boutouil, Hamza El Moussaoui, Walid El Karti, Larbi Naji, Yahya Jabrane, Zakaria Hadraf, Ayoub El Kaabi, Soufiane Rahimi

Rwanda: Olivier Kwizera, Fitina Omborenga, Ange Mutsinzi, Thierry Manzi, Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Olivier Niyonzima, Rachid Kalisa, Bertrand Iradukunda, Muhadjir Hakizimana, Dominique Savio Nshuti, Jaques Tuyiseng

Morocco vs Rwanda prediction

Morocco are the favourites to win the clash 2-1 against Rwanda.

African Nations Championship schedule

Uganda vs Tongo - Friday, January 22, 2021 (Saturday IST) - 12.30 AM IST

Zambia vs Guinea - Saturday, January 23, 2021 - 9.30 PM IST

Namibia vs Tanzania - Saturday, January 23, 2021 (Sunday IST) - 12.30 AM IST

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Rwanda FA Twitter