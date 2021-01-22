Jurgen Klopp, Sean Dyche Involved In HEATED Half-time Exchange As Burnley End Anfield Run

It was a long time coming for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, and while Manchester United provided a teaser earlier this week, then Burnley offered the final act. The defending champions saw their Anfield fortress breached for the first since 2017 as the Clarets won via an Ashley Barnes penalty. The win ended Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten streak at home, and tempers flared throughout the clash as Klopp’s side went further adrift from their title challenge.

Klopp and Dyche bust-up: Managers involved heated clash at half-time

The clash at Anfield was a tightly contested affair before Ashely Barnes tucked in from the spot late in the second half. Burnley played their customary football, letting the hosts have all the possession while defending with gusto, waiting for their chance. After a largely uneventful goalless first-half, things got heated between the players on the pitch when Fabinho and Ashley Barnes challenged for an aerial ball. The Liverpool midfielder-turned-defender appeared to attempt a kick at the Burnley striker and was shown a yellow after VAR intervention.

Jurgen Klopp & Sean Dyche exchange strong words in the tunnel at half-time 🤬 #LIVBUR pic.twitter.com/osuTEhB4J7 — may (@ShamelxssFCB) January 22, 2021

Sean Dyche could then be seen saying something to Jurgen Klopp as he made his way to the dressing room. The Liverpool boss did a double-take before turning around and angrily pursuing his counterpart, waving his arms and motioning wildly. Dyche hit back before eventually making his way down towards the changing rooms, leaving a simmering Klopp behind him. Both managers were quizzed about their half-time spat, and while Jurgen Klopp brushed it off as ‘nothing’, Sean Dyche offered a bit of insight.

Speaking after his men secured all three points, the Burnley boss said, “You know when we come to these places, we are allowed to actually fight and are actually allowed to try and win. That's all it was. It was nothing out of the normal, just two managers fighting to win a game. There's nothing wrong with that”. It is not the first time that Jurgen Klopp and Sean Dyche have clashed at the sidelines of a Liverpool vs Burnley clash. Back in 2018, the Burnley boss said something to Klopp which stunned the Reds boss after Liverpool won 3-1 at Turf Moor. Dyche reportedly scolded the German over some of his actions during the game, especially his complaints to the fourth official.

The Burnley boss is also against Klopp’s suggestion of teams being offered five substitutions, rather than just three this season. The defeat at Anfield leaves Liverpool six points off leaders Manchester United in the Premier League standings. The Reds are yet to score in a Premier League game this year, drawing blanks in their last four games. Klopp's side has a tough run of fixtures coming with games against the likes of Tottenham, Manchester City and Leicester City on the horizon.

(Image Courtesy: FPL, Burnley Twitter)