Jurgen Klopp Downplays Unbeaten Record Of Liverpool, Says There Is Scope For Improvement

Liverpool became the third team in the Premier League to go an entire calendar year unbeaten. The Reds achieved the feat after defeating Sheffield United on Thursday evening 2-0. Goals by Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah secured the win and restored the 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Reds' magical run

In 2019, Liverpool played 37 matches and did not lose a single match, earning 101 points in the process. The club joins Arsenal (2003/04) and Chelsea (Oct 2004-November 2005) in the select group of team who have gone unbeaten for 12 months.

In Europe, the highest unbeaten run of 58 matches set by AC Milan between 1991-1993). Bayern Munich's record of 53 matches between 2012-2014 is second, with Arsenal completing the top three. Liverpool are currently 11th on the all-time unbeaten record.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about the record and the German was subtle about the same. He said that the team had a lot more to achieve and records were not a distraction. He said, "We know that there is space for improvement... I couldn't care less (about the news of Liverpool unbeaten for a year in Premier League making headlines) because we don't see it as a threat for other teams. We just care about us. We can do things better and we have to. I have observed that we played much better today than the last game, which helps a lot."

In 2003-04 Arsenal went an entire season unbeaten, winning the league with a record of 26 wins and 12 losses. The run extended to the 2004-05 season but was broken at Old Trafford - the only team to do so in English football since 1888. Liverpool are 12 matches away from eclipsing the 49-match unbeaten record of the Gunners.

