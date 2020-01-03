The Debate
Manchester United Fans Launch Signature Campaign To Sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Football News

Manchester United fans have launched a signature campaign to demand the sacking of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after their defeat against Arsenal in the PL.

Manchester United

Manchester United suffered a humiliating defeat against Arsenal in the Premier League. The defeat has left United fans furious and angry over the club’s management. Some fans took a step further by starting a campaign to demand the sacking of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Also Read | 'Manchester United would ruin Maradona, Maldini and Pele': Mino Raiola fires shots

Manchester United fans have launched a campaign to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The petition to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has attracted many signatures from club fans. Many fans have also described the manager as clueless. #OleOut has been trending on Twitter. The manager has also attracted criticism from former Manchester United players, including the likes of Robin van Persie.

Robin van Persie has criticised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Robin van Persie expects Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to become meaner towards his side after their humiliating defeat against Arsenal. Van Persie reacted to Solskjaer’s post-match comments, stating that when he listens to Solskjaer, he finds him to be a really nice guy. He further advised the manager to be meaner during such situations and react angrily. He further commented that Solskjaer should not be smiling after the team’s defeat. Van Persie asserted that the team needed a better game plan along with fear for the coach. 

Also Read | Reaction after Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0 in the EPL

Manchester United were outperformed by Arsenal at Emirates. Forward Nicolas Pepe opened the scoring for Mikel Arteta’s side in the 8th minute of the game after a brilliant effort from Sead Kolasinac. Sokratis Papastathopoulos doubled the team’s lead a few minutes before the end of first half. He secured a victory for newly appointed manager Arteta.

Also Read | Robin van Persie asks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to stop smiling and get angry with players

Manchester United will next play against Wolverhampton Wanderers in FA Cup

This was Manchester United’s second defeat in the last five games. United are placed fifth in the Premier League after their defeat against Arsenal, five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. The Red Devils are 27 points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool. They will next play against Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 4, 2020, in the FA Cup.

Also Read | "Manchester United can't replicate City's style of play," says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

 

