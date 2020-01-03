WATCH Liverpool Duo Sadio Mane And Roberto Firmino Perform Kung Fu Kick Celebration

Liverpool’s victory against Sheffield United at Anfield extended the team’s unbeaten streak in the Premier League. The team is yet to suffer a defeat in the domestic competition with just one draw, while winning 19 games. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored for the Reds to ensure their unbeaten streak, while Mane and Roberto Firmino’s goal celebration has become a talking point for Liverpool fans.

Also Read | Exceptional Liverpool sink Blades to make it a year unbeaten

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for the Reds just four minutes into the match. Salah scored after Andrew Robertson capitalised on a defensive mistake from George Baldock by getting on the end of Virgil van Dijk’s long ball. Robertson then squared it for the Egyptian to tap in from a close range.

Also Read | Sadio Mane asks Watford's Troy Denney to take care of his Senegal teammate Ismaila Sarr

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino perform famous kung fu kick celebration

Bobby Firmino samurai kick. Sadio Mane celebration copy. Rinse. Repeat.pic.twitter.com/I7OpHCzdMy — Across the Pond (@acrossthepond) January 2, 2020

Senegalese forward Sadio Mane extended Liverpool’s lead after scoring in the 64th minute. Mane fired the ball into the net from a rebound from Sheffield goalkeeper Dean Henderson. Mane and Firmino’s insane celebration has attracted the attention of the netizens. Roberto Firmino performed his famous double kung fu kick celebration, which was soon copied by Mane, much to the excitement of Liverpool fans.

Also Read | Sadio Mane's offside decision resurrects VAR debate in the Premier League

Liverpool will next play against Everton in FA Cup

Jurgen Klopp described Liverpool’s unbeaten run as ‘exceptional’. The European champions were last defeated by Manchester City on January 3, 2019. The victory against Sheffield United means that the Reds have now gone unbeaten for a year and marks their further lead in the Premier League. They now lead with a 13-point advantage over second-placed Leicester City with a game in hand. Premier League champions Manchester City are a distant third from the top, being 14 points adrift of Liverpool. The Reds will next play against Everton on Saturday, January 5, 2020 in FA Cup.

Also Read | Andy Robertson hails Roberto Firmino, says there's 'nobody like him'