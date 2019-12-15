Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Rejects Expansion Of Champions League Group Stages

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken up against the pile-up of fixtures and as hit out against the news of using one pitch for the Club World Cup as well as expanding the Champions League group phases. Liverpool are scheduled to play two matches in the space of less than a day this week in different regions in two different continents.

Klopp unhappy

Liverpool are scheduled to play Aston Villa in the semifinals of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening and 22 hours later, are scheduled to play Monterrey in the semifinals of the Club World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking after the 2-0 win over Watford, he was asked about the fixture congestion and the condition of the pitch in Qatar, he said, "If we didn’t go to Qatar now, we would play midweek Aston Villa and then West Ham; the only difference is we fly seven-and-a-half hours. But there it’s warmer. I think it’s raining there, that doesn’t help the pitch, the one pitch we’re all now playing on. All the games are now on one pitch and it’s raining there. I’m not sure if the people in Qatar are really used to a lot of rain, we will see how the pitch will be. That’s a bit of a problem, but I was not there so I have no idea. But we don’t have ‘more’ games. I don’t know when we play West Ham – then we get one game more. That’s it. Until then, we try to sort it as good as possible for us."

The Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar will host five matches - including two semi-finals, a third-place playoff and the final - in as many days during the Club World Cup because the Education City Stadium is not ready for the tournament.

Bad idea to expand CL group stages

Klopp was also speaking about the plans of expanding the CL group stages to 32 teams. He said, "Today I read the top clubs want more games in the Champions League, I am not involved in these plans but that is absolute bollocks. The fixtures are like they are. You all like watching us suffering. That is how it is..You (the media) always look concerned but no-one cares. We speak about it and no-one else speaks about it. We have to do what we do and are quite positive about it."

