WATCH: Mohamed Salah Scores 2 Marvelous Goals As Liverpool Beat Watford

Mohamed Salah scored an audacious side flick to score his and Liverpool's second goal during the match against Watford. The league leaders won the match 2-0 and extended their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Goals galore

Mo Salah has 84 goals for Liverpool, more than:



- Albert Stubbins (83)

- Luis Suarez (82)

- Fernando Torres (81)

The goal was scored in the 90' when Liverpool broke forward on the right side. Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold fed an unmarked Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who laid it forward for Sadio Mane. The two passes cut through the midfield and defence of the away side. Mane cut back the ball for Divock Origi whose ill-timed shot lead to the ball coming falling for the Egyptian, who, in a very calm and composed manner flicked the ball with his right leg, nutmegging Christian Kabasele and going beyond the outstretched hands of Ben Foster.

Salah's first goal of the match also shocked the fans. In a high-speed counter-attack, Mane fed Salah who was only against Kiko Femenia. A Cryuff-turn took out Femenia and Salah switched to his right foot and curled the ball into the top right corner of the goal.

The result wrapped a wonderful week for the defending European Champions both, on and off the pitch. The club defeated Bournemouth 3-0 on December 7 in the league. In the Champions League match mid-week, the club finished the group stages as the toppers of Group E after defeating Salzburg 2-0.

Jurgen Klopp's contract extended

On Friday afternoon, the club announced contract extensions for manager Jurgen Klopp and vice-captain James Milner.

After the match, Salah spoke on his goals as well as the team's performance. He said, "I'm practising my right foot! I had good luck in the first goal. It was a counter-attack, Sadio played a good ball and I think I score at the right time. We played against a tough team today. I think they should be [in a] better position than what they are. Hopefully, we keep winning."

