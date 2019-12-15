Kieran Tierney Sidelined For 3 Months As Injury Troubles Mount For Arsenal

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney will undergo shoulder surgery and will thus be sidelined for a period of three months. The club made the announcement on Saturday afternoon.

Injuries increase for Arsenal

In the squad update before Sunday's clash with Manchester City, the club said that the Scotsman had dislocated his right shoulder and will thus undergo a surgery in a few days. His rehabilitation process will take around three months.

The news of the surgery and the timeframe of the sideline will come as a huge blow for Arsenal since Tierney was recruited as the first-choice left-back in the summer from Celtic. Sead Kolasinac is the only remaining first-team left-back for the North London side, and even he has recently played more as a wing-back because of his qualities whilst going forward. The club has a couple of options from the academy in Tolaji Bola and Tobi Ombole, but the lack of experience will force interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg to have a make-shift defence comprising of fringe first-team defenders.

This is the third first-team defender that has suffered an injury. Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin has pulled a hamstring injury and centre-back Rob Holding's knee has suffered bruises. The two are expected to return to first-team football by January first week.

A total of six first-team players are injured and the injury count has only added to the troubles of Ljungberg and the club, who are trying to navigate out of troubled waters. The club is currently ninth in the league table with just 22 points from 16 matches.

Arsenal will be playing Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to capitalize on the win against West Ham United on Monday evening and try and finish in the top four of the Premier League in order to qualify for the Champions League.

