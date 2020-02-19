Jurgen Klopp Gets Booked As Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid Defeat Liverpool In UCL Clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was booked by the referee in the Premier League leaders' match against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night in Madrid. The rojiblancos defeated the defending European champions 1-0 in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League in their pursuit of winning their first-ever Champions League title.

Also Read | Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool: How Jurgen Klopp and Diego Simeone stack up against each other

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool UCL highlights: Jurgen Klopp comments on Diego Simeone

The two managers are known for their vivid reactions on the sidelines and this was visible during the game as well. Before the game, Jurgen Klopp was quizzed about his emotional attitude while on the touchline. However, Klopp had claimed that if he was Level 4 in terms of being emotional, then Diego Simeone would cling on to Level 12.

Also Read | Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp hails Diego Simeone's intensity, draws comparison

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool UCL highlights: Saul Niguez scores

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez scored the only goal of the game in the 4th minute of the game. The home side took the lead when Koke took a corner-kick which struck Fabinho, only to reach Saul. The Spanish midfielder was quick to net it past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker from a close-range shot.

Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool in the 26th minute of the game, after a great play with Roberto Firmino. However, the goal was ruled offside. The first half of the game saw Liverpool making great strides to score the equaliser. However, Atletico held on to their efforts to deny the Reds any goalscoring opportunity.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp 'shocked' to hear about Man City ban; says he 'feels sorry' for team

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool UCL highlights: Jurgen Klopp gets booked

In the 88th minute of the game, Saul and Trent-Alexander Arnold ended up arguing. This forced Jurgen Klopp to react furiously and the referee did not shy away from booking the manager. The match ended in Atletico’s favour as the rojiblancos were successful in maintaining their lead.

Jurgen Klopp couldn't hide his disdain for Atletico's cynical tactics in time wasting and play-acting saying:



"It is obviously part of football and I don’t like that. It was clear they wanted to get Sadio out of the game by getting him booked." #LFC — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) February 18, 2020

The defending European Champions are yet to win away against any Spanish side under Jurgen Klopp. The return leg of the Round of 16 of the Champions League will be played at Anfield on March 11 (March 12 according to IST).

Also Read | Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants RB Leipzig star Timo Werner at Anfield: Reports