Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Wants RB Leipzig Star Timo Werner At Anfield: Reports

Timo Werner is on the radar of many top European clubs, but European champions Liverpool are favourites for his signature according to multiple reports. Werner was the subject of many rumours linking him with a move to the Premier League, with interest from Chelsea and Manchester United reported. However, Werner stayed put and a move to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool seems on the cards in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Timo Werner Liverpool transfer: Jurgen Klopp wants to sign RB Leipzig striker

German striker Timo Werner has been tearing up the Bundesliga for the past couple of seasons and it is only natural that the RB Leipzig forward would make a move to a bigger club. In 30 games across all competitions this season, Werner has smashed 25 goals with 10 assists. Werner could be a big scoop for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool and would fill in for the absence of Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah, who are playing at the African Cup of Nations. The 23-year old also represents a long term option for the club and his ability to fit in anywhere across the attack will add another dynamic to Liverpool’s marauding attack.

Timo Werner Liverpool transfer: Release clause makes striker a desirable target

In a Live Q&A session on The Athletic, James Pearce admitted that Liverpool are fascinated by RB Leipzig sensation Timo Werner, but an agreement is not in place for the potential transfer just yet. The Daily Star reported Timo Werner’s €60 million (£51 million) release clause means that his acquisition would be a shrewd one by Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool over the likes of reported targets Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz. Christian Falk also confirmed on Twitter that Klopp remains interested in bringing Timo Werner to Anfield and Liverpool would be required to match his release clause to get him on board.

Our story: Jürgen Klopp is interested in @TimoWerner for @LFC. The striker can leave @DieRotenBullen because of a clause for about 60 Million Euros in summer @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 12, 2020

Timo Werner Liverpool transfer: Klopp-Werner's German connection to help Liverpool?

Liverpool are not only the club going head over heels for Timo Werner. Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United have all reported interest in signing the German sensation, but Jurgen Klopp’s German connection could do the trick after Bayern Munich pulled out their interest, while Borussia Dortmund snapped up Erling Haaland. Werner himself had admitted that he fancies a transfer to the Premier League due to its ‘flair’ while also terming the English top-flight as the ‘most interesting.’

