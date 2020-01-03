Jurgen Klopp Lauds Unbeaten Liverpool After Reds Defeat Sheffield United

Liverpool’s victory against Sheffield United extended the team’s unbeaten streak in the Premier League. The team is yet to suffer a defeat in the domestic competition. They have drawn just once and won 19 games. Manager Jurgen Klopp was visibly happy with his side and lauded them for their performances this season.

Jürgen Klopp declared our performance ‘as good as anything’ to limit a threatening Sheffield United side and claim a 2-0 victory. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 2, 2020

Liverpool's unbeaten run is exceptional, feels Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp described Liverpool’s unbeaten run as ‘exceptional’. Liverpool were last defeated by Manchester City 2-1 on January 3, 2019. The victory against Sheffield United means that the Reds have now gone unbeaten for over a year.

Jurgen Klopp was all praise for his men while speaking to BT Sport. He was quizzed about the team’s unbeaten run extending to over a year. To which, the German replied that it implied a lot of positives for the side. He asserted that he never thought of going unbeaten for a year, but rather focused on winning each game with a game plan.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored against Sheffield United

Forward Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for Liverpool just four minutes into the match. Robertson capitalised on a defensive error from George Baldock by getting on the end of Virgil van Dijk’s long ball. Robertson then squared it for Salah to tap in from close range. Sadio Mane extended Liverpool’s lead after scoring in the 64th minute from a rebound by Sheffield goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Liverpool will next play against Everton in FA Cup

The victory against Sheffield United means that they are now leading with a 13-point advantage over second-placed Leicester City. They now have a game in hand. The Reds will next play against Everton on Saturday, January 5, 2020 in FA Cup.

