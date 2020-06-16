Jurgen Klopp Net Worth, Managerial Career, Personal Life & Love Of 'heavy Metal' Football

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates his 53rd birthday today, on June 16, and the German manager is widely regarded as one of the finest coaches in the modern era. Klopp guided Liverpool to the club's sixth European Cup last season and is on course to end the club's 30-year wait for a league title this term. To mark the occasion of the 53rd Jurgen Klopp birthday, here are the details of the Jurgen Klopp net worth and the German's love for 'heavy metal football'.

Jurgen Klopp net worth: Jurgen Klopp salary

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, the Jurgen Klopp net worth is an estimated $50 million. The Jurgen Klopp net worth is boosted by the German's achievements in his managerial career. At Liverpool, the Jurgen Klopp salary is an estimated $8 million per year with bonuses. Klopp was in charge of Borussia Dortmund from 2008 till 2015, and the Jurgen Klopp salary was a reported $6 million per year during his time at the Westfalenstadion

Jurgen Klopp birthday: Jurgen Klopp Liverpool career and other achievements

Jurgen Klopp took charge of Liverpool in back in October 2015 and has gone on to become an iconic figure for the Merseyside giants. Jurgen Klopp guided the Reds to success in the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2019. Klopp is on course to end Liverpool's 30-year long wait for a league title this season as Liverpool are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table, needing just two more wins to get over the line.

At Borussia Dortmund, Jurgen Klopp led the Black and Yellows to two Bundesliga titles despite the dominance of Bayern Munich in the German top tier. Klopp also won two German Super Cups with Dortmund and one German Cup. Jurgen Klopp suffered defeat in the Champions League final with Dortmund in 2014 and with Liverpool in 2018. Jurgen Klopp was also in charge of Mainz from 2001 till 2008.

Happy 53rd birthday to the man who guided Borussia Dortmund to their first-ever domestic double, reached back-to-back #UCL finals with Liverpool winning their sixth title in the competition's history and the 2019 FIFA The Best Men's coach.



Jurgen Klopp's adoration for heavy metal football and personal life

Jurgen Klopp is well-renowned for his love of 'heavy metal football' and often implements a tactic known as the Gegenpress. This tactic is used by a team after losing possession as the team immediately attempts to win back possession of the football, rather than falling back to defend and regroup. Klopp has widely been praised by pundits and fellow coaches for his use of the Gegenpressing system and Klopp himself believes that a well-executed counter-press can be more effective than any other playmaker when it comes to creating chances to score goals in football.

Jurgen Klopp's family

Jurgen Klopp was once married to Sabine Klopp before their separation in 2001. Jurgen and Sabine have one son together named Marc. Klopp married social worker Ulla Sandrock in 2005. Ulla Sandrock has a son named Dennis from her previous marriage.

