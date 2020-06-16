Chelsea Plot Stunning Move For Juventus Star Cristiano Ronaldo Worth €120 Million: Report

Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly keen on agreeing over a deal with Juventus over a Cristiano Ronaldo transfer in the summer. The Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea rumours have stunned a number of fans considering the Portuguese used to once ply his trade at Manchester United. Reports claim that the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to Chelsea would see the Blues splash out a whopping €120 million (£107 million) for the services of the 35-year-old winger with an offer already on the table.

Chelsea transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea?

Having missed a penalty during the Coppa Italia semi-final against AC Milan earlier this week, Ronaldo once again made headlines. However, this time around the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news was discussed tremendously on social media with the Juventus star being linked with a return to the Premier League to join Frank Lampard's Chelsea. According to a report from Besoccer.com, Chelsea are plotting a Cristiano Ronaldo transfer worth €120 million (£107 million) despite the Portuguese star's market value at an estimated €40 million (£35 million) following the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Don Balon, Chelsea have offered 120 million euros to Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/A2Seno1iXr — VBET News (@VBETnews) June 15, 2020

Chelsea transfer news: Jorge Mendes behind Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea move?

The report also claims that Ronaldo's agent Jorde Mendes is eager for his client to make a return to the English top tier after having evidently made his mark in Italy. Although the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to Chelsea is expected to be complicated, Jorge Mendes is hopeful to negotiate a deal with the west London side. It is also reported that Jorge Mendes was the man who urged Chelsea to put out the €120 million (£107 million) deal on the table in a bid to lure Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo Chelsea offer

Juventus secured a Cristiano Ronaldo transfer from Real Madrid back in 2018 for a reported €100 million (£88 million). Since arriving at Turin, Ronaldo has scored 53 goals in all competitions so far and helped the Old Lady to the Serie A title and the Italian Super Cup in his debut season. However, Chelsea are reportedly prepared to offer around €120 million (£107 million) for the services of Ronaldo, slightly more than what Juventus paid for the Portuguese around two seasons ago.

Juventus are reportedly still unwilling to part with Cristiano Ronaldo anytime soon with the prolific goalscorer's contract expiring in 2022 but a mega-money deal in a time of crisis could force their hand at selling the European champion

The Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea move is expected to cause a series of complications both financially and legally. The idea of a Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to Chelsea appears to contrast the ideas of the club which is leaning towards building a team of young stars. Chelsea have already agreed on a move for Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech, who will join the club on July 1 and more recently, the Blues agreed on a deal to sign RB Leipzig star forward Timo Werner.

