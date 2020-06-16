Marcus Rashford's Campaign Compels UK Government To Spend £120m On Free School Meals

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has officially accepted Manchester United's Marcus Rashford proposal to set up a "COVID summer school fund" sponsored by the government. The fund will be used to help feed children during the school holidays. According to the BBC, children in England who were eligible for free meals during school time will be allocated a six-week voucher. Prime Minister Boris Johnson accepted Manchester United's Marcus Rashford's 'contribution to the debate around poverty'. BBC further reported that the Labour Party said the move was a "welcome U-turn" - while Marcus Rashford added: "THIS is England in 2020." Marcus Rashford's appeal for summer free meals was initially turned by PM Boris Johnson earlier in the week.

Marcus Rashford's tweet after the UK Government's approval

I don’t even know what to say.

Just look at what we can do when we come together, THIS is England in 2020. — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 16, 2020

Marcus Rashford letter on Twitter

An Open Letter to all MPs in Parliament...#maketheUturn



Please retweet and tag your local MPs pic.twitter.com/GXuUxFJdcv — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 14, 2020

Marcus Rashford letter won over House of Commons

Boris Johnson has given the green light to the initiative which will feed the poorest families around the summer in the UK. The Prime Minister announced a new £120m package after Marcus Rashford made a plea to the authorities with numerous tweets and letters. Marcus Rashford gained support from fans all over the world and even from some of his English counterparts. The Manchester United star was praised from all corners on social media for supporting such an important cause. The Prime Minister's official spokesman said, “Owing to the corona pandemic, the PM fully understands that children and parents face an entirely unprecedented situation over the summer.”

Marcus Rashford campaign on Twitter: Rashford draws attention to plight of the needy

1. When you wake up this morning and run your shower, take a second to think about parents who have had their water turned off during lockdown #maketheuturn — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 16, 2020

Marcus Rashford campaign on Twitter

2. When you turn on your kettle to make a cup of tea or coffee think of those parents who have had to default on electricity bill payments just to make ends meet having lost their jobs during the pandemic#maketheuturn — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 16, 2020

Marcus Rashford campaign on Twitter: Man United star urges people to think about the marginalised

3. And when you head to the fridge to grab the milk, stop and recognise that parents of at least 200,000 children across the country this morning are waking up to empty shelving #maketheuturn

— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 16, 2020

Marcus Rashford campaign on Twitter

4. Recognise children around the country are this morning innocently questioning ‘why?’



9 out of 30 children in any given classroom are today asking ‘why?’



‘Why does our future not matter?’ #maketheuturn — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 16, 2020

