Jurgen Klopp Opens Up On Why Liverpool Sold Philippe Coutinho To Barcelona

Football News

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp opens up about the departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona. The German said he respected Coutinho's decision from day one.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jurgen Klopp

Philippe Coutinho's departure from Liverpool sparked a lot of anger from the Anfield faithful as he opted to leave for a dream move to Barcelona in LaLiga. Jurgen Klopp and Philippe Coutinho shared a strong bond between them as the Brazilian established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League under the German's watchful eye. Since leaving Liverpool, however, Philippe Coutinho has not enjoyed much success as he finds himself on loan at Bayern Munich. The Bavarian giants have reportedly opted against making his move permanent.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'Heavy Metal Football' To A Well-Oiled Machine

 

Chelsea being linked with the signing of Philippe Coutinho

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp 'Creating Superstars, Not Just Buying Them' Claim Backed By Forbes Report

 

Jurgen Klopp opens up on why Liverpool sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opened up about the circumstances surrounding Philippe Coutinho’s exit from Anfield a couple of years ago. Speaking on the Pure Football Podcast, Jurgen Klopp stated that “I really respected Phil’s switch from the first second. Not that I do that all the time but it felt oh wow that could be difficult. So it’s not about yes we signed a new contract so many weeks before that but it was really clear he would not have asked me for any other club but for this club, there was no chance.

Also Read | Liverpool Team Of The Decade: Jurgen Klopp And Co. End The Decade With Returning Legacy

 

Jurgen Klopp went on to add, “Then we had to be hard in the summer because we had no other solution. We lost Adam Lallana [to injury] in that time as well, we would have lost two players. That’s not possible, you cannot solve that on the transfer market. He was open to that [staying] and that was really cool. Then you have to be fair in the window and say we can do it, we don’t like it but we can do it.”

Also Read | Barcelona legend Lionel Messi scores 4 goals against Arsenal in the Champions League 

Also Read | Liverpool transfer rumours: Jurgen Klopp to reunite with Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho?

First Published:
COMMENT
