Philippe Coutinho's departure from Liverpool sparked a lot of anger from the Anfield faithful as he opted to leave for a dream move to Barcelona in LaLiga. Jurgen Klopp and Philippe Coutinho shared a strong bond between them as the Brazilian established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League under the German's watchful eye. Since leaving Liverpool, however, Philippe Coutinho has not enjoyed much success as he finds himself on loan at Bayern Munich. The Bavarian giants have reportedly opted against making his move permanent.

Chelsea being linked with the signing of Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho is very close to joining Chelsea for €80m as the blues are ready to hand him his favorite #10 shirt with Willian leaving this summer. pic.twitter.com/rPezDwC9c2 — Fancy Di Maria (@FancyDiMaria_) April 6, 2020

Jurgen Klopp opens up on why Liverpool sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opened up about the circumstances surrounding Philippe Coutinho’s exit from Anfield a couple of years ago. Speaking on the Pure Football Podcast, Jurgen Klopp stated that “I really respected Phil’s switch from the first second. Not that I do that all the time but it felt oh wow that could be difficult. So it’s not about yes we signed a new contract so many weeks before that but it was really clear he would not have asked me for any other club but for this club, there was no chance.

Jurgen Klopp went on to add, “Then we had to be hard in the summer because we had no other solution. We lost Adam Lallana [to injury] in that time as well, we would have lost two players. That’s not possible, you cannot solve that on the transfer market. He was open to that [staying] and that was really cool. Then you have to be fair in the window and say we can do it, we don’t like it but we can do it.”

