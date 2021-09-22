Jurgen Klopp Praises Lewandowski On Winning Golden Shoe; Hopes For LIV Vs BAY UCL Final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that he would love to see his team face Bayern Munich in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League final. Klopp made the statement after congratulating Bayern's Robert Lewandowski on winning the Golden Shoe. The Polish striker won the European Golden Shoe after scoring 41 goals in the Bundesliga last season.

Lionel Messi, who was the second-highest goalscorer with Barcelona, only managed 30 goals in the 2020/21 campaign. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was followed by five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 29 goals for Juventus. Such staggering performances from the Polish striker prove that he has established himself as one of the most lethal strikers in football.

Jurgen Klopp hopes for a Liverpool vs Bayern Munich UCL final

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sent a classy message to congratulate Robert Lewandowski on winning the European Golden Shoe and told him that he hopes to see him in the UEFA Champions League final against his team. While speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Klopp said, "Hello Lewy, congratulations on the Golden Boot. When I heard that you had won the Golden Boot, I thought: 'How? Only now?' You can see how long it takes to get to the very top. But you've been at the top for a long time, and you deserve this award."

The German coach added that he was proud of Lewandowski for what he has achieved, and hopes that he would see him 'soon in the Champions League final.' Klopp has played a vital role in helping Lewandowski climb up the ranks as he coached the forward for four years at Borussia Dortmund (2010-14). The Polish striker left Dortmund to join arch-rivals Bayern Munich the season after.

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich history

The last time Liverpool faced Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League was in 2019 when the Reds emerged as 3-1 winners. Jurgen Klopp's side would go on to win the UCL title that season. However, with Bayern winning in 2020, a UCL final between the two sides could prove to be a mouthwatering clash. The 2021/22 UCL final is scheduled to take place on 28 May, 2022.