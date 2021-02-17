Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool Were Well Prepared For RB Leipzig's Tactics In UCL Clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed elation over his team's victory over RB Leipzig and said his team had an answer for whatever their opponents tried in the contest.

The 'Reds' delivered an impressive performance to defeat RB Leipzig 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Puskás Aréna, Budapest on Wednesday.

'We had an answer': Jurgen Klopp

"We saw the line-up and we had no idea which system they would play. We had just no idea because with these players on the pitch they could have played six or seven different systems, and played them already. Not only they could, they played them in moments. And whatever they tried tonight, we had an answer. They had chances, yes, of course - that's normal. But the majority of the time we really had good control in the game and that's very important. It doesn't happen a lot against Leipzig," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

Liverpool come out on top in the first leg

During the match, Dani Olmo almost gave RB Leipzig the lead in the fifth minute. His diving header hit the inside of the post and bounced clear. With both clubs giving each other a tough fight, the first half of the match witnessed no goals from either side.

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock in the 53rd and just five minutes later, Senegalese winger Sadio Mane found the back of the net. With Mane giving the Reds a two-goal lead, the match concluded with the same result.

What's next for Liverpool?

The reigning Premier League champions are currently at the fourth spot in the points table with 11 wins from 24 matches and 40 points in their tally after a shocking 3-1 loss at the hands of Leicester City during their EPL fixture at King Power Stadium last Saturday.

They will next be seen in action when they host seventh-placed Everton at Anfield Stadium this Saturday.

Both Liverpool and RB Leipzig will now be locking horns in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash at Anfield Stadium on March 11.

(With ANI Inputs)