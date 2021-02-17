Cristiano Ronaldo Has More Social Media Followers Than USA Has People; India Ahead

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo now has more social media followers than the current population in the United States of America. Last week, the Juventus forward became the first sports icon to amass over 500 million followers on social media. Ronaldo has over 125 million likes on his official page on Facebook, over 263 million followers on Instagram and 91 million followers on Twitter. He also has around 1.72 million subscribers on Youtube despite not using his account on the social media platform for the last four years.

How many followers does Cristiano Ronaldo have on social media? Portuguese ace reaches incredible off-field milestone

Over the years, Cristiano Ronaldo has gained a massive fan-following on social media for his exceptional footballing skills. Off the field, Ronaldo is a fashion icon for many, which also seems to get him plenty of attention on social media. In fact, on Friday, Cristiano Ronaldo reached an incredible milestone by becoming the first person to amass over half-a-billion followers on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first person in history to reach 500M followers on social media. For context, the USA has a population of 330M. And those NFL fans tried claiming Brady was the most-known athlete in the world. It's not even close. CR7 is clear. Numbers don't lie. pic.twitter.com/d1TZ8uSkM6 — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) February 15, 2021

The five-time UCL winner now has more followers than the current population in the USA. According to Staista.com, there are currently 331.42 million inhabitants in the North American country. In fact, Ronaldo's staggering fan-following figures are only behind the population of China and India — the two most populated countries in the world. The USA then comes in at third.

While some NFL fans claimed that six-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady, was the most-known athlete in the world, the Bucs QB's online fan-following comes nowhere close to Ronaldo. The 43-year-old Brady has 1.7 million followers on Twitter and has amassed over 9.4m followers on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first athlete to hit 500 million followers on social media.



The undisputed king 👑📱 pic.twitter.com/h4nKc3CmFx — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has racked up over 125 million likes on his official page on Facebook, over 263 million followers on Instagram and 91 million more followers on Twitter. In fact, Ronaldo has gained over 2 million followers on Instagram in the past four days. Reports also claim that social media giants Instagram have around 1 billion users which means that around 15% of the platform's users are following Ronaldo.

While Ronaldo continues to dominate the world of social media in terms of fan-following, Juventus will be depending on him to guide them to their first European Cup in 25 years. The Bianconeri face FC Porto at the Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 game.

Image Credits - Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram



