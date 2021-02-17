Mauricio Pochettino Lauds PSG's Capabilities Post Big Win Over FC Barcelona In UCL Clash

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) coach Mauricio Pochettino said that his team is capable of doing anything as he praised the players for their outstanding performance against FC Barcelona at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick powered PSG to a 4-1 win against Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

'Capable of doing anything': Mauricio Pochettino

"When you win, you are always happy and then the performance was very good. The players deserve everything and we feel very proud of our players for their fantastic match," the club's official website quoted Pochettino as saying.

"But now we need to be focused on the game against Monaco and this was only the first leg and we still need to play the second leg in Paris. But we showed that playing in the way we did today, with that intensity and standard, this team is capable of doing anything," he added.

PSG outclass Barca

Argentine megastar Lionel Messi broke the deadlock in the 27th minute off a penalty and when it seemed that the home side had control of the proceedings till that point in time, French forward Kylian Mbappé scored an equaliser in the 32nd minute as both teams were tied at 1-1 heading into the half-time. In the second half, the two teams kept each other at bay for a long time before Mbappé struck back for PSG in the 65th minute before Italian forward Moise Kean made an impact by finding the back of the net for the French-based franchise in the 70th minute.

Mbappé registered a hat-trick when he scored in the 85th minute and there was no looking back for Paris Saint Germain from thereon as they ended up winning the contest.

The two teams will face off once again in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash at Le Parc des Princes in Paris on March 11.

