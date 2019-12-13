HUGE: Jurgen Klopp Will Be In-charge At Liverpool Till 2024; Golden Era Guaranteed?

Jurgen Klopp has signed a contract extension with Liverpool Football Club, which will keep him in Merseyside till 2024. The new four-and-a-half-year deal was announced by the club on Friday afternoon.

Klopp signs another deal

Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 when the Reds were a mid-table club, short of confidence and has since then, transformed the club. He had led the team to Champions League glory last summer, after narrowly missing out on the trophy in 2018.

Last season, Klopp also lead the Reds to the second position in the Premier League, narrowly missing out to Manchester City. However, this campaign, Liverpool are looking more formidable than ever, and are in a strong position to lift their first-ever Premier League trophy.

Klopp has been hailed for the positive impact he's had, not only on the pitch, but also off it. He has been credited with bringing the dressing room together and the self-belief instilled in the team is often evident, returning the 'fear-factor' for sides visiting Anfield

The German has proved successful in the transfer window as well - identifying, and integrating players which have helped the team become stronger. Liverpool's assistant managers - Peter Krawietz and Pepijn Lijnders - have also signed a contract extension. They form a part of the Klopp's coaching staff.

After signing the contract, Klopp said, "For me personally this is a statement of intent, one which is built on my knowledge of what we as a partnership have achieved so far and what is still there for us to achieve. When I see the development of the club and the collaborative work that continues to take place, I feel my contribution can only grow."

The Fenway Sports Group, in a joint statement, said, "We are absolutely delighted we have been able to reach an agreement with Jürgen – as well as Peter and Pep – on extending their time with the club. As we are sure our supporters would agree, it is truly wonderful news and we are all extremely thrilled, not only professionally, but personally too."

