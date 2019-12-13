Solskjaer Says 'proper Rest' Responsible For Positive Turn In Results

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that his decision to rest senior players of the first team in their 2-1 win over Astana on November 28 is the reason behind his team's impressive performances in the past couple of matches. Solskjaer said that he was again thinking about fielding a young United side against AZ Alkmaar at Old Trafford on December 12.

'Club is headed in the right direction'

The Norwegian said that when a team puts in effort and plays well, the mood in the dressing room and around the club is automatically lifted. Solskjaer said that his team is a cohesive unit and has a lot of belief among them. The manager said that he saw the boys every day in the training sessions, adding he was sure that the club was headed in the right direction.

Solskjaer said that the team plans on winning their last UEFA Europa League match against AZ Alkmaar to help themselves have easier draws in later stages. He further added that the Red Devils should always try and win each match. The manager also said that at United no one has the option of not being bothered about winning at United and all those who do not care about winning, do not have a place in the team.

With wins against Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City, Solskjaer said that he will never field a team that does not have a winning mentality as winning is a prerequisite to win silverware.

Manchester United's tradition of fielding homegrown players

Manchester United will attempt to achieve a very important record for the team when they play against Everton on December 15, when they field an academy graduate for the 4000th time in their matchday squad. United started fielding an academy player in their matchday squad since 1937 and Solskjaer said that the club will definitely go beyond the mark of 4,000, adding that it is a tradition the club is very proud of.

The manager added that Serbian Midfielder Nemanja Matic will be available for selection in their match against AZ Alkmaar, adding that Paul Pogba will be sidelined for a few more weeks before he makes it back on the field.

McTominay is a Red Devil

Academy graduate Scott Mctominay has become a crucial part of the team's midfield as the Scottish player has showcased a lot of convincing displays in the past few matches. His maturity and intelligence as a player have made it evident that he putting his heart and soul into the game and is playing for the crest on the Manchester United shirt. Scott Mctominay has been a Manchester United player from the start, joining the club academy at the age of 9 and earning his place in the first team through pure talent.

Manchester United next play against AZ Alkmaar at Old Trafford on December 12 in their final Group L UEFA Europa League match. United will attempt to cement their place at the top with 13 points provided they beat the Dutch team at the Theatre of Dreams.

