Liverpool CEO Peter Moore Thanks Fans, Club Management After Reds Win 19th English Title

Liverpool CEO Peter Moore congratulated the club's management, players and staff as the Reds were crowned Premier League Champions. Liverpool FC were declared champions of England at the back of a record-breaking historic season on and off the stadium.

Champions of England

Number 19 is finally here. It’s for our millions of fans, near and far...we miss you. It’s for the Reds that fell to the virus. It’s for my dad, who first took me to Anfield in 1959. It’s for Sean Cox, smiling in Ireland right now. And it’s for the 96, who will never be forgotten — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) June 25, 2020

Celebrating the club's historic 19th title, Moore dedicated the win to his father Sean Cox and the 96 people who passed away in the Hillsborough disaster.

Back in 2015, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had said that he would turn doubters into believers and the 19th title has proved his words prophetic -- leading the club to a UEFA Champions League finals twice and winning European football's biggest prize, and ending the agonizing 30-year wait to bring back the trophy to one of English football's most formidable clubs.

Klopp, who has restored a winning attitude to Liverpool with his brand of “heavy metal” football, was watching the match at home. The German manager led the club to the Champions League title last year, but this will widely be regarded as the moment he truly brought Liverpool back to the pinnacle of English football.

The last time Liverpool won the league, it was still called the First Division and the club held the English record for most titles with 18 trophies. But the inception of the Premier League in 1992 transformed the landscape of English football.

Champions of England 🏆

Champions of Europe 🏆

Champions of the World 🏆 pic.twitter.com/IW0Cuj4qCE — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 25, 2020

The club now have 19 English league titles, one Premier League title, six European Cups, one FIFA Club World Cup, seven FA Cups and eight League Cups.

(Image credits: liverpoolfc.com)