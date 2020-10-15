Juventus Could Swap Ronaldo In Stunning World Record £360m Deal For Mbappe: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe is currently the crown jewel of world football, and Juventus are amongst the many clubs interesting in signing the 21-year-old World Cup winner. The French international's contract expires is 2022 and is linked with a move in the summer, with Real Madrid also keen on his signature. While Los Blancos are favourite to seal a Kylian Mbappe transfer, Juventus could prepare an audacious bid for the former Monaco man, which could Cristiano Ronaldo leave for Paris.

Juventus transfer news: Biaconeri could offer Cristiano Ronaldo in exchange for £360m Kylian Mbappe transfer

According to Italian sport newspaper Tuttosport, Juventus remain keen on signing Kylian Mbappe and could go as far as offering Cristiano Ronaldo in exchange to bring the French World Cup winner to Turin. The Serie A champions are reportedly preparing £360million bid, more than twice the amount PSG shelled out to sign him for Monaco. However, a Kylian Mbappe transfer could mark the end of Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus career, with the Biaconeri unable to accommodate both in their set up.

Juventus are reportedly planning a sensational £361m bid for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe. — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) October 15, 2020

The Italian giants could offer Cristiano Ronaldo in exchange to bring Mbappe to Juventus, but PSG are unlikely to budge, with the 35-year-old staring at the end of his illustrious career. Cristiano Ronaldo has been previously linked with a switch to PSG in the summer, but now remains committed to see out his contract at Juventus which runs until 2022. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's agent Jorge Mendes had in face met with PSG sporting director Leonardo to discuss a move, which would have seen the Portuguese legend line-up alongside Mbappe and Neymar.

However, the move never materialised and Cristiano Ronaldo stayed put at Juventus. Despite the Italian giants' interest, Real Madrid remain favourites for Kylian Mbappe transfer, with the 21-year-old also keen on moving to the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos opted against signing the PSG star this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic but are expected to swoop in during the 2021 summer. Reports suggest that Mbappe is willing to take a pay cut to join Real Madrid next summer when he will have only 12 months left on his contract at the Parc des Princes.

(Image Courtesy: Kylian Mbappe Instagram)