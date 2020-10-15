Cristiano Ronaldo's Earning Is More Than Four Serie A Clubs: Incredible Numbers Revealed

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, with a net worth estimated at $500 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But a recent report now claims that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner earns more than four other Serie A clubs, besides being the highest-paid player at Juventus.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister labels Juve icon ‘prophet from god’, questions COVID-19 test

Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid Juventus player

Cristiano Ronaldo earns a massive €598,000-a-week. His wages are at least four times more than the next player in the list of the Juventus wage bill, according to a report by La Gazzetta dello Sport. Defender Matthijs de Ligt falls behind the Portuguese superstar in the list, pocketing €7.9 million annually, which could be rounded off to €152,000-a-week.

Argentina international Paulo Dybala occupies the third spot in the list of highest earners at the defending Serie A champions. The midfielder pockets €7.3 million from his annual Juventus pay and is followed by the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey, both of whom earn €6.9 million a year.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Italy, superstar remains uncertain to play against Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo earns more than four Serie A clubs

Moreover, four Serie A clubs - Udinese, Hellas Verona, Spezia, and Crotone have the same or even lesser wage bill than Cristiano Ronaldo's annual salary at Juventus. It is indeed not a surprise that Juventus boast the highest wage bill in Italy. The Juventus wage bill is estimated at a staggering €236 million annually. Inter Milan trail at the second spot with a wage bill of €149 million.

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte earns the most amongst the bosses in Serie A. The former Chelsea boss rakes up €11.9 million a year. Notably, Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo fails to make it to the top three of the highest-paid managers, pocketing a mere €1.7 million annually.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo in high spirits despite positive Covid-19 test, watches Portugal train

Cristiano Ronaldo career earnings estimated at $1 billion

Cristiano Ronaldo's career earnings, which stands at $1 billion, makes him the highest-paid footballer in the world, as per Forbes. He is also the first football star to breach the one billion-mark, beating his arch-rival and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi. About $650 million of his career earnings could be attributed to his contracts, while the rest comes from off the field activities, particularly from brand endorsements.

Also Read | Juventus share price CRASHED minutes after Cristiano Ronaldo’s positive COVID-19 test

Note: The Cristiano Ronaldo career earning figures and net worth have been sourced from the above-mentioned websites. This website does not guarantee 100 per cent accuracy in these figures.

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter