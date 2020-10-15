Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Labels Juve Icon ‘prophet From God’, Questions COVID-19 Test

Wishes have been pouring in for superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after it was confirmed that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 35-year-old returned to Italy on Wednesday and is self-isolating at home in Turin as he looks eager for early recovery to return on the field soon. But, his sister Katia Aveiro seems to have doubts about the Cristiano Ronaldo COVID-19 claims, terming the Juventus icon as the 'prophet of God.'

Cristiano Ronaldo is a prophet of God, says Katia Aveiro

There has been still no clarity about how Cristiano Ronaldo contracted the coronavirus, courtesy of the fact that he has been with the national team for the past 10 days. He had asked for another test to be conducted after two tests administered by the Portuguese FA turned out positive. Moreover, another non-lab test has reportedly turned out inconclusive.

Following the controversy, Katia Aveiro jumped into the debate. His sister took to Instagram to rant about the same. Her post when translated to English read, "If Cristiano Ronaldo has to wake the world up, I have to say he really is a prophet from God. Thank you. I think thousands of people will believe in the pandemic, in the tests and in the measures that have been taken, just like me."

Sister casts doubts on Cristiano Ronaldo COVID-19 claims

She went on to claim that this was the biggest fraud she has seen in her life, casting doubts on the Cristiano Ronaldo COVID-19 reports. She claimed that it was time for people to 'open their eyes to reality' against the 'world of puppets.' Interestingly, her rant was immediately shared by their mother Dolores.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo's Italy return ensure participation against Barcelona?

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Italy on Wednesday via an air ambulance on Wednesday, after testing positive a day earlier. He has been isolating at home and is looking to return to the Juventas training as early as he could. But, the 35-year-old is likely to miss out on some crucial games for Juventus, including the Champions League group stage clash against Barcelona.

The game is scheduled to be played at Allianz Stadium on October 28. UEFA guidelines suggest that a player should spend some requisite documentation a week prior to a game confirming that he has recovered. The former Real Madrid man has just a week to follow the guidelines, although he is yet to receive clearance from the medical staff.

Image courtesy: Cristiano Instagram