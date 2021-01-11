Juventus Dented After Paulo Dybala Joins Weston McKennie In Growing Injuries List

Defending Serie A champions Juventus continued their exceptional run of form in an attempt to move up the ladder this season. Andrea Pirlo’s men netted three times in the game with club icon Cristiano Ronaldo striking an injury-time equaliser to equal Josef Bican’s record of most goals in the history of football. But the game was particularly marred by injury woes with Paulo Dybala and Weston McKennie being forced off the field in the first half.

McKennie injury update: US international pulls up his muscle

Juventus stars Dybala and McKennie were forced to come off the field in the first half, propelling Pirlo to make pre-mature swaps. McKennie sustained a muscle injury in the 19th minute. The US international was subsequently replaced by midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

McKennie was signed on a season-long loan and has gone on to establish himself as one of the key players for the Italian tactician. His absence might prove detrimental for the manager, citing the fact that the 22-year-old USMNT star has netted thrice since his arrival at the Allianz Stadium, including the away goal against Barcelona in the final group stage game of the Champions League.

Dybala injury update: Argentine to undergo further tests after Juventus vs Sassuolo

Dybala sustained a knee sprain in the 42nd minute and was replaced with Dejan Kulusevski. The Argentine forward has struggled to match up with his previous season’s exploits under Maurizio Sarri. His performance in the league the previous term saw him being named the most valuable Serie A player of the year. Despite the struggles, he has been pivotal for the Juventus boss, considering Ronaldo’s earlier absence due to COVID-19, apart from the injury to Alvaro Morata.

Juventus vs Sassuolo: Defending champions sit fourth in Serie A standings

The injury to Dybala and McKennie might prove detrimental for the Turin outfit who appeared to have stumbled in the title defence. Meanwhile, Danilo, Aaron Ramsey and Ronaldo netted once each to seal the victory at home. The goal from Ronaldo takes him at par with Josef Bican's all-time goal record.

Although Gregoire Defrel pulled one goal back, his side could not cut down on the two-goal deficit. Despite the victory, Juventus sit fourth in the Serie A standings, managing 33 points in all. AC Milan currently lead the Serie A charts with 40 points, albeit playing a game more than Juventus.

Image courtesy: Paulo Dybala, Weston McKennie Instagram