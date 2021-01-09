Ronaldo, Messi Or Fernandes? Who Were 2020's Best Players Across Four Positions In Europe?

2020 hadn't been any short of a wave of grief, unexpected twists and surprises, ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to playing games behind closed doors. Several football stars contracted the virus but returned stronger than ever. With 2020 officially over, a statistical analysis attempts to rank the four players for their exceptional performances throughout the calendar year across the four positions.

Alexandre Oukidja beats Manuel Neuer, Dortmund dominate defense

Although Bayern Munich star Manuel Neuer clinched the FIFA The Best Goalkeeper Award for his scintillating display between the sticks, statistics from Who Scored suggest otherwise. According to the data collected throughout the calendar year, Metz's goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja stood out in Europe, with 3.6 saves per game.

For the right-back position, another Metz player, Fabien Centonze finished at the top, managing the most tackles and interceptions in a game combined (6.2), across Europe. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro occupies the left flank, with eight goals and six assists to his credit.

Sergio Ramos played a key role in Real Madrid's LaLiga triumph last season, but he failed to clinch the top spot among the centre-backs. Again, a Dortmund player, Matts Hummels made it to the top for his scintillating display at the back. Meanwhile, Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne makes it to the top among the central midfielder's list.

Messi, Bruno Fernandes stats put them at top

The Belgium international beat the likes of Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich to claim the top spot. He netted eight times the previous calendar year, while also notching up 15 assists in the Premier League. Besides, Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has emerged an instant fan favourite within a year of his signing.

The former Sporting Lisbon midfielder directly contributed to 32 goals in 29 appearances, suggesting his dominance in the heart of the field. Meanwhile, Barcelona icon Lionel Messi got off to a sloppy form the previous year. Messi stats suggest a dip in form comparatively. Nevertheless, he manages to top the right-winger's list with ease, beating the likes of Angel di Maria and Mohamed Salah.

Mbappe beats Ronaldo, Lewandowski stands undisputed

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in a splendid form despite the age of 35. Ronaldo stats suggest he netted 33 times in the Serie A. But his stats weren't sufficient enough to stop Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe from being crowned the best player on the left-wing, according to the stats. The Frenchman scored 19 goals, while also recording five assists during the previous calendar year.

2020 was not an easy year, there’s no doubt about it. No one can be indifferent to the pain and suffering that COVID-19 brought upon the world.

But now it’s time to bounce back and show that, together, we can make a difference.

Happy New Year!🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/7n1i0ARjiK — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 31, 2020

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski enjoyed arguably the best campaign, guiding his side to Champions League glory. Although his efforts couldn't bag him the Ballon d'Or, after France Football decided to call off the ceremony, he did clinch the FIFA The Best Player Award. With 32 goals in Bundesliga the previous year, the Pole striker manages to stay at the top.

Image courtesy: Bruno Fernandes, Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram