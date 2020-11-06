Juventus Director Talks Up Chances Of Re-signing Paul Pogba Amid Transfer Speculation

Juventus director Fabio Paratici has claimed that the Old Lady still "loves" Paul Pogba, amid speculation over the World Cup winner's future at Manchester United. Pogba has long been linked with a return to Juventus after Man United re-signed the midfielder in 2016 in a then world-record deal worth £89m. Man United triggered the one-year extension in Pogba's contract last month, which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2022, but there is still uncertainty over the Frenchman's long-term future in Manchester.

Paul Pogba transfer news: Juventus director Fabio Paratici speaks on Man United star

While speaking to Sky Sport Italia on Thursday, Juventus Chief Football Officier, Fabio Paratici, was asked whether Pogba could return to Turin in the near future. Pogba has had a tough start to the season so far, taking on a bit-part role as United toil under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The 48-year-old admitted that although everyone at the Juventus still adores Pogba, it is too early to be discussing a potential return for the French star.

Fabio Paratici, Juventus director, to @SkySport: "Paul Pogba as our target? In this moment he's a Man Utd player, it's difficult to think about transfers. We love Pogba, he's a fantastic player but it's too early to talk about our targets for the future". 🔴 #MUFC #Juve — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 4, 2020

"Pogba as our target? He's still a Manchester United player at the moment. We love Pogba and he's a fantastic player but it's too early to be talking about transfer targets now. We have other things to focus on," Paratici said. Pogba left Man United in 2012 to attain regular football at Juventus. During his four-year sojourn in Turin, he made a total of 162 appearances, winning four Serie A titles, two Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups.

However, since returning to Manchester United in 2016, Pogba has come under immense criticism from fans and pundits, failing to live up to expectations due to his mega-money move. The French midfielder has also struggled to live up to the hype due to injuries and inconsistent displays.

Pogba to Madrid? French midfielder claims playing for Los Blancos would be a "dream"

Pogba has flirted with the possibility of joining Real Madrid on more than one occasion since his return to Man United. The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, to work under compatriot Zinedine Zidane. Earlier this year, Pogba grabbed headlines when he claimed that it would be a "dream" for him to play at Real Madrid.

Image Credits - Paul Pogba Instagram