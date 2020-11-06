Former Man United Star Nani Breaks Down After Receiving 'harsh' Red Card For Orlando City

Former Manchester United star Luis Nani was reduced to tears after receiving a red card in a Major League Soccer (MLS) game on Thursday. The Portuguese international, who now plies his trade for Orlando City, was sent off after a VAR check. The 33-year-old was visibly baffled and wept as he walked off the pitch in the second half.

Nani red card: Former Man United star in tears after controversial sending off

Luis Nani has been a vital part of the Orlando City setup since joining the franchise in 2019, and the Portuguese international was again in the thick of things on Thursday. The Lions took the lead with a 27th-minute strike from Chris Mueller, however, things took a drastic turn in the second half. Nani tried to hold off two Columbus players outside his own box in the 52nd minute, before clashing with Columbus Crew's Artur, who tumbled due to the collision.

Handing Nani a STRAIGHT RED CARD for this — AFTER looking at VAR — is one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen in my entire life.



Inexcusable beyond all measure. That referee should be fired. pic.twitter.com/b5iBG6hlWF — Lucas Dolengowski (@LDolengowski) November 5, 2020

The referee initially brandished a yellow card to the 33-year-old, before a VAR check on the foul saw the decision overturned to a red. Nani was in disbelief as he slumped to his knees, before walking off the pitch in tears. The former Man United star was devastated by the incident and Orlando City players were furious with the same. Fans were also shocked by the Nani red card, with many claiming that 33-year-old's foul did not even warrant a yellow.

Nani made a total of 230 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions, scoring 40 goals. During his time as a Red Devil, the Portuguese international lifted four Premier League titles and the Champions League. Since then the 33-year-old has had spells at Valencia, Fenerbache, Lazio and boyhood club Sporting Lisbon, before joining Orlando City.

The former Man United man has scored 19 goals in 55 appearances for the Lions and will hope to play a major part in their knockout fixtures after he returns from suspension.

With Orlando City reduced to 10 men, Columbus Crew equalised through a goal from Harrison Afful. However, the Lions continued threatening the Columbus defence and reaped rewards, with Benji Michel nodding home from Mauricio Pereyra's delivery. The win meant that Orlando were guaranteed a top-four finish, having locked up their playoff finish two weeks prior.

(Image Courtesy: Luis Nani Instagram)