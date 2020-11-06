Setien Finds Support From Over 70% Of Barcelona Fans Over Comments On Messi, Poll Reveals

Former Barcelona manager Quique Setien could not last a complete season at Camp Nou. The manager who was roped in midseason following the sacking of Ernesto Valverde was released from his responsibilities at the end of last season after going trophyless. In a recent interview, Setien opened up on the difficulties he faced while managing Lionel Messi amid reports of conflict with the Argentine. He has now found support from a majority of the club's fans on his criticism of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Over 72% of fans agree with Setien on Messi criticism

Speaking to El Pais last week, Setien claimed it was extremely difficult to manage a legend like Messi. His reputation takes him a distance away from any sort of criticism, said the former Real Betis boss. He, however, went on to laud the six-time Ballon d'Or winner as the best player in the world. "There have been other great players who have been great, but the continuity that this boy has had throughout the years has not been had by anyone."

Following the criticism, Spanish media publication Marca conducted an online poll for its readers. Around 38,000 people participated in the poll, of which close to 72 per cent backed Setien's claims. The remaining 28 per cent came out in support of the Barcelona icon.

Why was Setien sacked?

Messi and Setien did not get along well during the former's six-month stint at the club. The 33-year-old reportedly went to the extent of demanding his sacking, with complaints that the players found it difficult to cope with his tactics during training. Setien insists Messi preferred to stay reserved with the team and he was no one to demand any change in his behaviour if the club had accepted it.

Setien's time at Barcelona was marred by controversy. The former Real Betis boss was sacked following the Catalan giants' humiliating defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. He later filed a suit against the club in September claiming he was informed of his sacking only a month later, following much uncertainty.

