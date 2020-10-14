Juventus Share Price CRASHED Minutes After Cristiano Ronaldo’s Positive COVID-19 test

On Tuesday, five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for coronavirus and it seemed to have a significant impact on Juventus’ share price in the stock market. The stock market graphs on Tuesday showed Juventus’ share price fall drastically, soon after news of Ronaldo’s positive coronavirus test was made public. The Portugal national football team confirmed in a statement that their captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, was forced to leave the squad and will remain in quarantine for a while until he recovers.

Juventus share price plummets after Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Only minutes after Cristiano Ronaldo’s positive coronavirus test was made public, the Juventus share price suffered a massive dip. Although Juventus' graph on the stock market witnessed a downward trend on Tuesday, there was a significant drop in the club's share price in the evening. Later on Tuesday, Portugal national team manager Fernando Santos revealed that Ronaldo had, in fact, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday night itself.

Juventus shares in stock exchange collapsed the minute when news on Cristiano Ronaldo positivity was released pic.twitter.com/6SUHuhIIkf — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) October 13, 2020

Ronaldo's COVID-19 test was made public by the Portugal national team on Tuesday evening, just after 4:15 pm in Italy. Only minutes later, Juventus' share price on the stock market crashed, highlighting the importance of Cristiano Ronaldo to the Serie A champions.

Cristiano Ronaldo COVID-19 test: Ronaldo becomes third Portuguese player to test positive for coronavirus

Soon after Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19, the rest of the Portugal squad was forced to take a mandatory test on Tuesday morning. However, the Portugal national football team confirmed that no other players tested positive for coronavirus after Ronaldo. The star winger was the only member in the Portugal squad who tested positive for the deadly bug this week and is set to miss Portugal's UEFA Nations League clash against Sweden on Wednesday.

Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes for Portugal against France on Sunday in the UEFA Nations League, a game that ended in a goalless draw. He also featured against Spain in an international friendly last Wednesday. Ronaldo becomes the third player to contract the virus after Jose Fonte and Anthony Lopes received positive test results last week.

Cristiano Ronaldo coronavirus: How many games will Ronaldo miss for Juventus?

Following a positive coronavirus test, Cristiano Ronaldo will now spend some time in isolation. Ronaldo is now a doubt for Juventus' Serie A fixture against Crotone on Saturday and their Champions League opener against Dynamo Kyiv next Tuesday. Ronaldo is the 76th Serie A player to have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

