UEFA Nations League Results: Ukraine Stun Spain, Germany Held By Switzerland

Matchday 4 of the UEFA Nations League got underway this week, with the initial matches throwing up several surprising results. A total of seven games took place, with just 13 goals scored across the fixtures. Here is a roundup of the UEFA Nations League results and the UEFA Nations League highlights from Matchday 4.

Ukraine vs Spain: Hosts pull off huge upset

Spain went into the Ukraine vs Spain game as table toppers, with the visitors expecting to get the better of an out of form Ukraine. Ukraine were coming into the fixture on a three-game losing streak but managed to pull off a stunning upset as they defeated Spain for the first time in history. It was the visitors who dominated Ukraine vs Spain encounter, bossing possession and getting as many as eight shots on target.

However, the hosts completed an ideal smash-and-grab victory, scoring with their only shot on target when Viktor Tsyshankov found the net in the 76th minute. The victory also opens up Group D, with Ukraine now having an outside chance to top the group.

🇺🇦 Ukraine beat Spain for the first time in their history! 👏



Who expected that?#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/itlMaOzZiO — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2020) October 13, 2020

Germany vs Switzerland: Goals galore in entertaining draw

The Germany vs Switzerland encounter proved to be a pulsating draw, with ample quality on both sides. The hosts started the Germany vs Switzerland game in horrible fashion as they found themselves 2-0 down within the first half-hour, courtesy of Mario Gavranovic and Remo Freular. The Chelsea duo Timo Werner and Kai Havertz scored either side of the break to level the scores in the Germany vs Switzerland fixture.

The scores weren’t level for long, with Mario Gavranovic finding the net again minutes after Kai Havertz scored to give his side the lead. The final goal of the game came via Serge Gnabry, who pulled of an outrageous back-heel finish to make sure that the Germany vs Switzerland game ended 3-3. The result leaves Germany in second place, just a point behind leaders Spain, while Switzerland are at the bottom of the group with two points.

UEFA Nations League results summary

Here is the UEFA Nations League results round-up of the other fixtures:

Azerbaijan 0-0 Cyprus

Latvia 0-1 Malta

Ukraine 1-0 Spain

Germany 3-3 Switzerland

Montenegro 1-2 Luxembourg

Faroe Islands 2-0 Andorra

Liechtenstein 0-0 San Marino

🇱🇺 Luxembourg make it 3 wins out of 4 by beating Montenegro 2-1! 👏👏👏#NationsLeague https://t.co/rFpgoFgAqL — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2020) October 13, 2020

Upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures

Matchday 4 of the UEFA Nations League will see many other high-profile clashes. Italy will take on the Netherlands at home, with England welcoming Denmark. A Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal will host Sweden, while Croatia take on France in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup Final. To check out the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures, UEFA Nations League highlights, and the UEFA Nations League results summary, fans can visit the competition’s social media handles.

