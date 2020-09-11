Cristiano Ronaldo Broke 11 Records At The Age Of 35 As Juventus Star Continued Fine Form

While most expected otherwise, Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't seen a decline in his performance for both club and country. More so at the age of 35 when most other players start accepting reduced game time. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to bag new records every new season. Ronaldo managed to register a mammoth 11 records during the course of the previous season, stamping his authority, just in case his legacy needed more cementing.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Juventus' single-season scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo was arguably the best player for Juventus the previous campaign. Despite his heroics, he could not help his side move past the Round of 16 in the Champions League and had to settle for the Serie A title. However, his individual season ended on a high as he managed to equal or break 11 records. The Juventus ace managed to break the club's all-time record of most goals in a single season, netting 37 times the previous campaign. This was also Serie A's highest-scoring season.

What a beautiful way to reach my goal 100! 🇵🇹⚽️👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LzAGszcNlf — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 10, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo, despite having joined Juventus two seasons ago, became the fastest to reach the 50-goal milestone, achieving the feat in 61 outings. With the magnificent milestone, the Portugal superstar also became the first player to score 50 or more goals in the Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in 11 consecutive Serie A games, a first for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to have scored 30 or more goals in a season in three of Europes' top five leagues. He is also the first player to have scored in double digits for the 15th consecutive season. No other player in Europe's top five leagues has managed to achieve the milestone other than the five-time Champions League winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo was in spectacular form in Serie A, particularly during the second half of the 2019-20 season. He netted in 11 consecutive league games, which brought him level with Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella. Ronaldo is also the first Juventus player to have netted in 11 consecutive games.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first Portuguese to score a Serie A hat-trick

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged his first hat-trick against Cagliari in January 2020. With the triple, he became the first Portuguese footballer to have netted a hat-trick in Serie A. He is also one of the two players to have scored a hat-trick in the Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A.

The Portuguese superstar has beaten fellow countryman Rui Costa to score the most goals by a Portuguese in the Italian top flight. His records are, however, not limited to Serie A alone. The 35-year-old netted a brace against Lyon in the Champions League, making him only the third player to score a goal against a specific opponent in the competition with three different clubs.

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter