Man United Congratulate Former Player Cristiano Ronaldo On Reaching 100 Goals For Portugal

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has won almost every major accolade there is to win in club and international football alike. The 35-year-old, who boasts of five Ballon d’Or titles and an equal number of Champions League titles, has achieved yet another major milestone, becoming the first European to score 100 international goals. His former club Man United could not hold on to their excitement at the milestone.

Cristiano Ronaldo struck 100th goal for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal were up against Sweden in their defence of the Nations League title. Having missed out on the previous clash against Croatia due to a foot infection, the Juventus ace made sure that he was fit in time to play against Sweden. Cristiano Ronaldo arrived into the game with 99 goals to his credit, already being crowned as the European top scorer. He needed a goal to achieve the magical number of 100.

And Cristiano Ronaldo finished it in awe. Portugal received a free-kick just before the end of the first half after Gustav Svensson was sent off for a foul on Joao Moutinho. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner stepped up for the free-kick and ensured that the ball struck the net, reminiscing his World Cup free-kick against Spain in 2018.

Man United congratulate Cristiano Ronaldo

However, Cristiano Ronaldo might not be done with the 100-goal milestone as he would now look to overtake Iranian football legend Ali Daei's all-time international record. He went on to net his 101st goal for Portugal in style, striking the ball in the top right corner from outside the box.

After the brace against Sweden, Cristiano Ronaldo's former club Man United took to Twitter to applaud one of its greatest players ever. Man United congratulated the Portuguese star for scoring a century of goals for his country. Indeed, Cristiano Ronaldo still holds an important place at Old Trafford. He won his maiden Champions League title with Man United. The campaign for the first of his five Ballon d'Or success was worked out at Man United.

Cristiano Ronaldo closes on to Ali Daei's tally

Cristiano Ronaldo is placed second globally in the list of international goalscorers behind Ali Daei. The Iranian legend netted 109 goals during his decorated career, achieving the feat in 149 appearances. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo trails by eight goals at the top, having managed 165 appearances.

Image courtesy: Man United Twitter