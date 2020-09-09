Cristiano Ronaldo Has Scored 48 Goals In 47 Games For Portugal Since Turning 30

Portugal and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo continued his exceptional run of form on his return with the national team. The 35-year-old Portuguese icon scored a brace against Sweden to take his international goal tally to 101, 10 goals short of surpassing the all-time record. Another sensational stat has emerged that points to the sheer audacity of the five-time Champions League winner's phenomenal goalscoring record with Portugal since turning 30.

Cristiano Ronaldo 100 goals record achieved with brace vs Sweden

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice against Sweden after missing the previous Nations League game against Croatia. The Portugal captain arrived into the game with 99 goals in international football. He went on to achieve the 100-goal milestone in a sensational way, striking a splendid free-kick just before the close of the first half.

His fine run of form continued in the second half as he bagged another goal to make it 2-0 for Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo struck a shot into the top-left corner from outside the box to take his tally to 101 international goals. The former Real Madrid man is now 10 goals short of overtaking Iran legend Ali Daei's record of 109 international goals, which is the all-time record.

Cristiano Ronaldo has net 48 goals since turning 30

The Cristiano Ronaldo 100 goals record journey hasn't been short of excitement. The Portuguese has been particularly successful in racking up his international goal tally since he turned 30. Cristiano Ronaldo has played 47 games for Portugal since turning 30 and has bagged 48 goals during that time, with an average of more than a goal every game. The Juventus ace has nine international hat-tricks with Portugal, the most recent of which came against Lithuania in November last year.

Football greats heap praise on Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's remarkable achievement with Portugal hasn't gone unnoticed by the sporting greats. Arguably the greatest ever football star, Pele, tweeting on the milestone, said: "I thought we were going to celebrate 100 goals today. But it was actually 101! Congratulations Cristiano, as you reach new heights in your journey."

Eu pensava que iríamos comemorar 100 gols hoje. Mas foram 101! Parabéns @Cristiano, por cada passo adiante em sua jornada!



//



I thought we were going to celebrate 100 goals today. But it was actually 101! Congratulations @Cristiano, as you reach new heights in your journey. pic.twitter.com/8XWmxDX7yE — Pelé (@Pele) September 8, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate Marcelo, speaking to the official FIFA website said: "My brother that football gave me, I'm so happy to be able to be here, congratulating you on 100 goals for the national team. I know what you've done for your national team and what you keep doing." Man United legend Rio Ferdinand did not shy away from heaping praise on his former teammate either. "100 goals man, and you're still not as good-looking as me. Maybe you're a seven out of ten", added Ferdinand comically.

Image courtesy: Nations League Twitter